Christmas Day 2018 was a turning point in James’ life. The Roanoke native, who asked that his name not be used, was on his way home from the town where he lives and works, just a few hours away.
It was late, and he’d been visiting with friends and co-workers all day, but the high point of the holiday would be the time he spent with his extended family at home.
“I was coming for the dessert and the fun,” he said.
He didn’t get very far before his car broke down. He had to wait an hour for the tow truck, and when the driver came, James somehow managed to annoy the man, he said, and their interaction made him uncomfortable.
He went home and spent the next hour or so looking for a rental car, but when he finally found one, his neighbors turned him down when he asked for a ride. He tried calling a cab, but ended up flagging one down instead.
During the ride, the driver barely spoke to him, and seemed threatening, James said. It wasn’t until later that he realized he had been so agitated — likely muttering to himself in the back seat — that his own behavior probably frightened the driver.
“I was not in a good place,” he said. “There was a battle going on inside me.”
When he walked up to the rental counter, he said, he was so upset, he was planning to commit suicide.
“I was at the end,” he said. “I was on the downside of the mountain that day.”
But the clerk at the rental counter “was an angel,” he said. “God put someone in my path.”
The woman was kind and empathetic, and his encounter with her made him change his mind about ending his life. He headed back to Roanoke instead.
Most 57-year-old men would have taken these events in stride, James said, but he overreacted because he has post-traumatic stress disorder — something he didn’t know at the time.
James grew up in one of Roanoke’s older neighborhoods, surrounded by friends and family. While his parents worked, the entire neighborhood looked out for him and his brothers and sisters. He was a happy child, he said, and had no idea his family was poor.
“Every family on the block was just like mine,” he said. Sometimes, if he wanted a little peace and quiet, “I had to put my hands over my ears to block out the noise of the kids.”
After graduation, he earned an associate degree in electrical engineering and got a job troubleshooting malfunctioning equipment.
“I loved it,” he said of his job, and he was never happier than when he was asked to investigate a failed circuit.
In 1983, when his workplace began laying people off, he signed up for a five-year hitch in the Army, hoping to earn his bachelor’s degree with his GI benefits and the $12,000 signing bonus.
James never served in combat — he spent his time in Germany with a nuclear missile unit assigned to guarding the weapons. So when he returned and found he couldn’t get his life back on track, he rejected his doctors’ suggestions that he might have PTSD.
“I didn’t understand that. I was still in denial,” he said.
But it became harder for James to keep his moods under control, he said. Earlier this year, he said, he became so angry with a co-worker he wanted to harm her. The woman had always been kind, and had done nothing to provoke him, he said. That’s when he realized he needed help.
“Wanting to kill myself was one thing,” he said. “But wanting to hurt someone else — that scared me. That’s not me.”
James’ doctors helped him realize that although he hadn’t been in combat, his assignment still had taken its toll. Three days a week, he said, his unit was on combat alert status — “you sleep with your boots on and one foot on the floor,” he said. “It was extremely stressful. It was a constant strain. The missiles were real.”
They worked with live ammunition, and there were accidents — explosions and deaths from friendly fire — one of which took the life of a good friend who was standing right next to him, he said.
James was offered the opportunity to go to Richmond or Roanoke for treatment, and he chose to come home. He cashed in his retirement fund, bought a house, lived off of his savings, and entered an intensive outpatient program.
Many vets don’t have the financial resources he has, he said, and they end up homeless and untreated. Because he had that advantage, he said, the program has given him the tools to help himself.
“It’s about loving me,” he said. “PTSD keeps you from being the person you’re supposed to be.”
But in October, just as he completed the program, his funds ran out. His family has been a great help to him, he said, but that month, he was unable to pay his electric bill. He went to the Salvation Army, where he was referred to Roanoke Area Ministries. There, he received a grant from the Emergency Financial Assistance program, which is supported by The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund. By November, he expected to begin receiving disability payments from the military, and he said he would be financially stable after they started. More than anything, he said, he’d like to find a job.
James said he’s always enjoyed nature. One of his favorite childhood memories is of climbing his grandmother’s apple tree when he was just 3 years old and lying back against the boughs and looking up at the sky.
Before his treatment, he said, the world “looked all gray.” Now, he said, everything has color again, and he often stops what he’s doing just to look around in wonder. And he is also full of hope for a better future.
PTSD, he said, “is like a vine choking the life out of a tree. Now the vine has been cleared away.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.