The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund is lagging about $60,000 behind last year’s total at the midpoint of the annual fund drive.
In most years, more than $40,000 has been donated by the newspaper’s readers by the middle of the drive, which ends on Dec. 31. But as of Friday the total stood at $31,383. On Dec. 20, 2018, the total was $91,432.
The fund benefits Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program, which provides one-time help for those in danger of becoming homeless due to an unexpected rent, utility or medical bill. The program also helps newly employed workers with bus passes and work clothes.
Debbie Denison, the charity’s executive director, attributes the drop in funds to the reluctance of those who have benefited from the program to be interviewed for the profiles that appear in the newspaper during the holiday season. Potential donors empathize with them and are moved to give, Denison said, making the Good Neighbors Fund Drive the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser.
In past years, 13 to 15 people who have received help from the Emergency Financial Assistance Program have agreed to tell their stories. This year, only two did.
Although interviewees are given the option of remaining anonymous, “clients that come in for assistance don’t want their stories to become public,” Denison said. “I don’t know what else we can do.”
Last year, the fund drive brought in $147,856, which was supplemented with grants for a total of $206,991 given out in aid. Denison said next year, RAM will have to find additional grants and will likely be forced to cut the amount of money allotted to each applicant.
“Grants are getting very hard to get also,” she said. “Everyone is competing for the same dollars.”
Every penny donated to the Good Neighbors Fund goes to the poor: none of it is spent on operating needs. Simply heating the shelter and office areas costs $8,000 a year, Denison said.
Although RAM uses the building rent-free, another $2,040 goes each month to the owner of the property — the Catholic Diocese of Richmond — for maintenance fees. To meet those costs, Denison said, the charity must rely on additional grants, other fundraising activities, and the goodwill of the community for financial and in-kind donations.
Each year, RAM’s staff makes up a wish list of items needed to keep the operation running smoothly. The clothing closet for the homeless, which is operated by volunteers from Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, is in immediate need of men’s boxer underwear in sizes medium and small, as well as winter clothing and 34” or larger belts. Women’s jeans in sizes 2-6 are also needed.
Shelter guests need basic toiletry items such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, disposable razors and sample-size tubes of toothpaste. Plastic spoons and cleaning supplies are always welcome.
The kitchen is asking for large boxes of cereal, cases of bottled water and soups, as well as a laptop for the kitchen manager. Denison said she will use it to research recipes.
The Financial Aid office, which distributes the money raised through the Good Neighbors Fund, could use a desktop copier, Denison said.
One item that is usually on the list is missing this year — the donated window air conditioning units that frequently break down and need replacing. Denison said Roanoke Catholic Schools recently replaced theirs and donated the old ones to RAM.
“They’re almost like new,” she said.
For a complete list of the charity’s needs, go to their website at http://www.raminc.org, and click on the link to the newsletter.
Denison said the reroofing of the more than 100-year-old building that began this fall is almost finished, which should stop the water infiltration that has long plagued the structure.
“It’s been sounding like Santa Claus is on the roof,” she said. The completion of this project, along with other repairs, should help lower the charity’s operating expenses, she said.
