Kroger’s contributions of money and in-kind donations to help with a college co-op have earned the grocery chain an award from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation.
The foundation had planned to present its 2020 Community College Impact Award to Kroger during its March 25 annual scholarship and awards ceremony, which was canceled in accordance with measures to support public health and safety.
The Community College Impact Award recognizes Kroger’s support to advance the fight against student food insecurity. It’s one of the highest honors VWCC can bestow and recognizes significant philanthropic and community support, according to a news release.
The Virginia Western Student Co-op, dedicated in September, was fueled by Kroger. With the impact award, the college recognizes “Kroger’s visionary stance in fighting student hunger, and … their collaborative support in bringing additional partner Kraft Heinz to join the venture.”
Pioneering the co-op was the first initiative of its kind at a community college for both organizations and is a result of the focus held by Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Plan, the release said.
With its roots as a food pantry supported by faculty, staff and student donations, the expanded co-op has provided high-quality, health foods at no cost to nearly 300 students in more than 1,500 individual visits.
“Hunger has many faces. While Virginia’s community colleges are proud to provide affordable, high-quality education, it is estimated that, despite the savings we offer, as many as 50 percent of Virginia’s community college students still suffer from food insecurity,” said Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western. “That means instead of concentrating on their studies, these students are focusing on decisions they shouldn’t have to make — cutting the size of meals or skipping meals because there isn’t enough money for food. Thanks to the untiring efforts and support of Kroger, we are eliminating this roadblock to success. It is our privilege to present Virginia Western’s 2020 Community Impact Award to Kroger.”
Kroger’s initial gift of $10,000 turned what had been a few shelves of food into a complete food pantry that now fills an entire office in the college’s Student Life Center. Kroger also donated shelving, reusable bags and reusable water bottles. Ongoing food purchasing continues.
Kroger executive David Dantzler, a member of the foundation’s board of directors, helped bring the Student Co-Op to fruition, meeting with food pantry experts and nutritionists to help develop a process and inventory to meet students’ needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.