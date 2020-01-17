The Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference is celebrating the birth of the late civil rights advocate Martin Luther King Jr. with events this weekend.
King, who was assassinated in 1968, led the 1963 March on Washington for civil and economic rights for African Americans. During the march, he gave his famed “I Have a Dream” speech.
During January, for the last 25 years, the Roanoke SCLC chapter has recognized King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929, and his work by holding a banquet to honor local individuals and civic organizations for their community service and contributions.
The third Monday of January has been an official national holiday to honor the life and legacy of King since 1986.
During Friday night’s SCLC banquet at the Holiday Inn on Ordway Drive, these awards will be presented:
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice Award: the late Harry “Duke” Curtis Jr., Dionte Hall, Mia Hancock, Bishop Jamal Jackson; the Rev. James Jordan Sr., Laurie Peery, Dr. Richard Prokopchak, Avis Reynolds, Paula Williams, Dr. Lori Wimbush and Stacie Wright.
- The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award: Charmayne Brow, Robert Cowell Jr., Darlene Lee, Brittny McGraw, Arlene Ross,Patricia White-Boyd and Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.
- Dr. Perneller Chubb-Wilson Justice Award: Irisha Jones. The award is named for Chubb-Wilson, longtime president of the Roanoke SCLC.
The SCLC also is holding a Youth Day march and service honoring King on Monday. Participants will assemble at 12:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on First Street Northwest.
The march starts at 1 p.m. and proceeds to Roanoke Catholic School, 621 N. Jefferson St., where Dr. Tennille Curtis will speak.
Retired Roanoke City Schools coach George Miller will emcee the program, where students will be recognized and the Addison, William Fleming, Patrick Henry Combined Gospel Choir will perform under the direction of Jeffrey Williams.
The Youth Day honorees are Rahmani Cobb and Simran Drakeford of Patrick Henry High School, Alex Paras of Roanoke Catholic School and Karen Garcia-Paz, Deaquan Nichols and Kameron Washington-Brown of William Fleming High School.
‘Field day’ showcases amateur radio efforts
Members of the Roanoke Valley Amateur Radio Club will showcase their skills and activities during the National Amateur Radio Winter Field Day exercise Jan. 25 and 26 at Virginia Western Community College.
Over the last few years amateur operators, also known as ham operators, established winter field days in public locations to demonstrate and publicize their skills.
For more than a century, amateur radio has allowed people to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during disasters.
Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network, according to a news release that said more than 35,000 people in various locations are expected to participate in this year’s Winter Field Day.
“It’s easy for anyone to pick up a computer or smartphone, connect to the internet and communicate, with no knowledge of how the devices function or connect to each other,” said Sean Kutzko of the American Radio Relay League. “But if there’s an interruption of service or you’re out of range of a cell tower, you have no way to communicate. Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or cellphone infrastructure, can interface with tablets or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage.”
Kutzko explained: “Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect it to a battery-powered transmitter and communicate around the world” by using a layer of Earth’s atmosphere as a sort of mirror for radio waves.
The U.S. has more than 725,000 licensed ham operators. Anyone can become a licensed amateur radio operator. Tests are administered monthly at the American Red Cross building in Roanoke, at 352 Church Ave. S.W.
For more information about the Winter Field Day and the Roanoke club, visit www.w4ca.com or contact John Bourgeois, president of the Roanoke Valley Amateur Radio Club, at johnbourgeois_19@yahoo.com or 520-6312.
