Instead of traveling to Boston in late July for the NAACP’s national conference and its ACT-SO competition, seven Roanoke Valley students will join hundreds of gold medalists in a national virtual competition.
COVID-19 health concerns canceled the NAACP’s national convention, but they didn’t deter 13 area high schoolers who started in the olympic-style ACT-SO preparations last September.
The students recently competed virtually from their homes and churches before winners were named Sunday during a church parking lot awards presentation where all contestants wore masks.
Seven of the high schoolers — including graduating seniors — earned gold medals and the opportunity to compete in the NAACP’s first national virtual ACT-SO competition July 22-25.
The gold STEM winners are London Paige of William Fleming High School, biology; Uyen Tran, Fleming, chemistry; Dylan Tran, Northside High School, engineering; and Elyse McFalls, William Fleming High School, medicine.
Janiah Merchant, James River High School, won the gold for humanities-poetry and for poetry performance arts; Kameron Washington-Brown, Fleming, for vocal contemporary; and Lynn Park, a cellist from Lord Botetourt High School, for instrumental classical.
Other winners are John Miller Penn, bronze for humanities-poetry written; A’ron Wilson, bronze, music composition; Brianna Wilson, silver for poetry performance arts; Christian Bryant, silver for vocals; Daphenie Joseph, silver for visual arts; and Camly Tran, silver, and Dylan Tran, bronze, for instruments.
ACT-SO, an acronym for Afro–Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, is a 41-year-old national enrichment program designed to recruit, improve and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among high school students of African American descent. Community volunteers and business leaders serve as mentors and coaches.
The Roanoke Branch NAACP has been sponsoring the competition for eight years and has had four national gold medalists. Gloria Randolph-King, Roanoke ACT-SO chairwoman, and chapter President Brenda Hale praised the chapter’s winners and said they are positive that the local students will perform well in the national competition.
Not only have the students presented their talents publicly, they also rank high academically, the leaders said.
According to a fact sheet from Randolph-King, the program, also known as “Olympics of the Mind,” seeks to promote self-esteem, academic and artistic excellence, and positive interactions between youth and the adult professional community. Students compete in 33 categories in the sciences, humanities, culinary arts, performing and visual arts and business.
On the national level, high schoolers compete for scholarships and other prizes in addition to medals.
For more information on the Roanoke ACT-SO program, contact Randolph-King at 793-0811 or gloriaran4648@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.