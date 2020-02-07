Seven years ago, the Virginia Wolverines 12U AYF football team hadn’t been heard of.
The team was just a concept that Randy Burch shared with Jerel Rhodes and a few others who were working with youth, many from Northwest Roanoke.
They all felt that the youngsters needed to start learning about football at a younger age, and that they needed more organized time together and more chances to see places other than Roanoke, recalls Rhodes, who co-founded the team and who already had organized programs for Roanoke-area youth.
The group also had another motive: They wanted to field better players for the Roanoke Valley high school football teams.
The Wolverines are doing just that.
In December, they walked off the football field in Kissimmee, Florida, as the 2019 AYF national champions.
Team members Javion Calloway, Jymere Clark, Daijion Clayton, Maliki Coleman, LeJuan Curtis, Alexander Dunn, K-ron Furguson, Jovanny Gonzalez, Omarza Gray, Sidney Hairston, Anaudre Haynes, Dayvion Journiette, Tavyon Morris, Trace Pickard, Deacon Preston, DeShannon Reed, Jase Rhodes, Jalique Scott, Seth Shepherd, Amir Spencer, Roderick Tasco and Javeon Williams all received rings and jackets.
The team also was the Virginia state champion.
“At the 1 minute, 36 second mark, we were winning the nationals, and it was etched in my mind,” Rhodes said. “One kid on the bench was crying because he was so happy.”
As for winning the national championship, Rhodes noted, “We’ve been doing this for six years. It’s time for us.”
The Wolverines’ head coach is Malcolm Calloway, who is assisted by Anthony “Tony” Reed and Kemonte Cooper. Donetta Redd is the team administrator.
The Wolverines left the Star City on Dec. 7 for a week of gridiron action. They had won the regular season Southwest Virginia AYF conference championship in Lynchburg and finished the regular season with an unblemished record of 9-0.
After winning the district conference, the Wolverines defeated the Western Branch Jaguars of Chesapeake in the AYF Virginia state championship Nov. 6 at Petersburg High School.
With this win, the Wolverines represented Virginia in the AYF Atlantic Region championships, where they defeated North Carolina’s Winston-Salem Indians and Maryland’s Fairmont Heights Gators to become the 12U AYF Atlantic Region champions.
The Atlantic Region encompasses Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Delaware.
The Wolverines’ first opponent at nationals was the South Side Wolfpack from the South Side of Chicago. The Wolverines won the game 39-0.
Advancing to the semifinal round, the Roanoke team faced the CRBTGB Bulldogs from Georgia, and earned an overtime win, 13-12.
The Wolverines then faced the Manchester Cobras from New Hampshire for the AYF 12U national championship. Dominating the game, the Roanoke team beat the Cobras 20-6, walking away as the 12U Division 2 AYF national champions and finishing the 2019 season with a 15-0 record.
