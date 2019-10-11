Those shoes in the back of your closets that have been barely worn or no longer fit comfortably or are out of style can now have a new life and help Roanoke Area Ministries’ operational budget.
It’s been three years since RAM earned $3,536.80 for operational expenses of its day shelter by recycling 8,842 pounds of shoes, and a repeat drive is underway. It started Aug. 15 and concludes Nov. 28.
The ecumenical, urban ministry provides safe shelter for the homeless, nutritious lunches and emergency financial aid to those in need. Staff and volunteers have a goal of collecting 7,500 pounds of shoes, bringing in at least $3,000.
That’s right, a partnership with Funds2orgs guarantees that RAM will earn 40 cents for each pound of shoes collected. The Funds2orgs shoe drive provides shoes for the needy and economic opportunities for micro entrepreneurs in developing nations to help the environment by repurposing shoes.
“We get money for programs but not for operational expenses that are becoming critical issues,” said DeeDee Ferris, RAM administrative assistant.
Ferris noted that the annual Good Neighbors Fund, held in cooperation with The Roanoke Times, is RAM’s major funding source for services it provides but not the nonprofit’s monthly operating costs of about $35,000.
In 2018 RAM spent $206,991 helping 4,676 carefully screened people who had received cut off notices or utilities’ eviction notices for their homes or needed life-saving medication that they could not afford. This included 1,887 children who were provided with a continuing safe home.
During the same period, RAM helped 79 clients get birth certificates, identification, transportation to work, contacts, clothing, shoes, tools and other items. RAM House also provided a safe place for 2,640 (unduplicated) homeless and/or poverty-stricken individuals to escape living on the streets.
Funds2orgs provides packing materials and shipping for the shoe project. RAM’s staff and volunteers do the promotion and perform the manual labor of looping each pair of shoes with rubber bands and placing 25 pairs of shoes in big bags to be shipped. They also help load bags of shoes onto the shipping truck.
A local company, Corrugated Container, has donated boxes to place in businesses where shoes can be dropped off. Several churches and organizations had collected 250 pairs of shoes by Oct. 4.
Shoes also can be dropped off at RAM House, 824 Campbell Ave S.W., or picked up by calling 540-345-8850.
Craft coffee celebration to benefit RAM House
RAM House also will benefit from the Big Lick Coffee Fest, which celebrates craft coffee on Oct. 26 at the Berglund Special Events Center.
The event features coffee roasters and tastings, artisans, treats, brunch items, a kids’ corner, vendors and music from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
General admission is $12 and free for children 12 and younger; tickets can be purchased through the Berglund Civic Center Ticket Center at 540-853-2241. For more information, contact Geralynn Trellue at gtrellue@raminc.org or call 540-345-9786.
Latter-day Saints donate about $33,600 worth of food
For the fifth consecutive year, Feeding America Southwest Virginia has received a large food donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
This year’s donation totals approximately 20,000 pounds of nonperishable food, equivalent to about $33,600.
The donation will provide more than 16,700 meals to those in need in Southwest Virginia.
This shipment was one part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ role in the seventh annual “Day to Serve” project.
The project has been officially recognized by Gov. Ralph Northam as a day for Virginians of all faiths to “participate in community efforts to collect food, plant trees, clean up neighborhoods and parks, and address critical needs in their own backyards” with their service activities.
Salvation Army to open applications for gift program
Low-income families with children, ages 12 and under, have from Monday through Friday, Oct. 14-18, to apply for Christmas assistance under the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Doors at the army’s 724 Dale Ave. S.E., facility will be open from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and from 1 until 6 p.m. for residents in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Vinton, Salem, Craig County or Botetourt County to apply for gifts for their children 12 and younger.
Under the program, children’s names are hung on Christmas trees throughout the valley, and sponsors — angels — select names and try to fulfill the child’s wish.
Applicants must bring photo identification for the head of the household, proof of residency, income and that the child is theirs. They also should bring clothing and shoe sizes and gift suggestions.
For more information call, The Salvation Army at 540-343-5335.
