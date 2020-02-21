Members of five Roanoke-area churches have stage dates Feb. 29 to aid the YHQ Youth Center and RAM House in a new play by Roanoke playwright Dana Pannell.
Pannell, an evangelist and grandmother of 18, penned the script to “Date Night” after dealing with the death of her 40-year-old daughter from a blood clot on New Year’s Eve 2017.
Although a gospel comedy, the play deals with handling grief and awareness of needs for mentors, said Pannell. Based on Matthew 25, it also deals with the lack of compassion in society, she added.
A promotional flyer describes the play as “the hilarious gospel play that will leave you stunned.”
“Date Night,” the fourth of her plays, “has a universal message about the loss of a loved one and the choices to help you through grief,” said Pannell.
Pannell, also known as “Grace” because of an earlier play, began her writing career in the late 1980s, relying on her life experiences.
In addition to special performances by members of five churches, Pannell will demonstrate operating stage equipment and pitch theater use to her audiences.
The cast and behind-the-scenes participants include members from Jerusalem, Shiloh, Morning Star and North Roanoke Baptist churches and Grace Covenant.
Pannell, who is caregiver for her homebound husband and has custody of her late daughter’s children, said that she’s blessed, and that “Date Night” helps her “see life more as a gift we don’t appreciate.”
Two free performances — at 3 and 6 p.m. — will be held at Grace Covenant Church, 756 Peters Creek Road.An offering from the first performance will go to the YHQ, a Goodwill Industries’ program for pre-teens and teens.
An offering during the evening production benefits Roanoke Area Ministries.
Doors will open a half-hour before each performance. For more information, call 492-2367.
Kroger donates freezer to Rescue Mission
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s efforts to assist Roanoke Valley residents struggling with ongoing hunger and food insecurity recently received a boost from Kroger.
The grocery chain recently donated a $23,271 walk-in freezer to keep food donations fresh at the mission, which served 204,826 meals last year.
The Rescue Mission, in Southeast Roanoke, also provided housing assistance to more than 7,000 families and individuals struggling with food insecurity.
“Finding ways to solve hunger in the community is the spirit of our Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
“The work the Rescue Mission is doing in the community is important and admirable. We’re thrilled to have been able to play a small part in their fight against hunger, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the freezer will have on the people they serve,” she said in an email.
“This donation will have an impact not only on those who are eating at the Rescue Mission today, but if one considers the child who is able to eat a healthy meal at the mission and in turn is able to focus on school work instead of hunger, this donation will truly have a positive impact on generations to come,” added Lee Clark, the mission’s CEO.
