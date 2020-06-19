As the 2019-20 school year comes to a close, numerous community, social and educational organizations and foundations have honored seniors for outstanding achievements.
The scholarships and grants will help graduates offset mounting expenses as they head off to college and other training this fall.
Following is a list of recipients and scholarships:
- EventZone awarded $1,000 performing arts scholarships to Natalie Love, a Northside High School graduate, and Emily Anderson, a Franklin County High School graduate. Love plans to attend Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, where she plans to major in the arts and minor in dance. Anderson plans to attend Radford University, where she will major in music therapy.
- The 2020 winners of the Roanoke Branch of the American Association of University Women’s $1,000 scholarships are: Kaylee Shrewsbury, William Byrd High School; Kelly Kendall, Patrick Henry High School; Natalie Love, Northside; Elyse McFalls, William Fleming High School; Chloe Pasco, William Byrd; and Rachel Virostek, Hidden Valley High School.
- The Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation has presented six $1,000 scholarships, memorializing longtime NASCAR official and Roanoke resident James “Bobby” Scruggs, who lost his 13-year battle with cancer in 2005, to students pursuing careers in motorsports and related industries, as well as to interns working for Motor Racing Outreach and the Wake Forest University Research Center.
The recipients are Jenna Bostic, a Craig County High School grad who is attending Virginia Western Community College and Liberty University; Elijah Boyd, Franklin County, who is attending UVa-Wise; Lauren Craddock, Craig County High School, who is attending Radford University; Wesley Miller, Magna Vista High School, attending Universal Technical Institute; Victoria Pritchett, Magna Vista, attending Virginia Tech; Cami Parsons, a 2019 MRO intern and rising junior at the University of North Carolina.
- Five graduating seniors are recipients of the Marcus M. Wilson Scholarship Award: Kameron Washington-Brown, William Fleming, who will be attending James Madison University; Hatagimana Lea, Patrick Henry, who will be attending Liberty University; Cartlie Vincent, William Fleming, who will be attending University of Virginia; Terryonna Smith, William Fleming, who will be attending Virginia Tech; and Davelyne Joseph, Patrick Henry, who will be attending Liberty.
The scholarship is in memory of Wilson, a 2010 Patrick Henry High School graduate who died in a car accident 10 days after his graduation.
- The Loudon Melrose Neighborhood Organization Inc. awarded a $750 scholarship to Maya Coles, a Patrick Henry graduate who will pursue a nursing degree at Radford University.
