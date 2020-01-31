The Norfolk Southern Foundation has awarded a $75,000 grant to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
Feeding America says the grant will help support initiatives that include mobile food pantries, children’s feeding programs and fresh produce deliveries.
The organization, founded in 1981, has food distribution programs in a 26-county, nine-city service region that includes the Roanoke Valley.
Approximately $27 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through the network of more than 350 partner feeding programs. It is an affiliate member of Feeding America.
“We are overjoyed to receive this gift from our long-time friends at the Norfolk Southern Foundation,” said CEO Pamela Irvine. “Our food bank continues to struggle for resources and this grant will make a serious impact in fulfilling our mission to serve our neighbors with food, hope and dignity every day of the year.”
Kiwanis Club honors first responders
Two Roanoke police officers involved in the arrest of a homicide suspect are among the latest first responders recently recognized by the Roanoke Kiwanis Club.
Officers Jason Contessa and Nathan Hughes were recognized for intercepting and arresting the suspect while working off-duty.
According to the recognition, the officers apprehended a suspect after a chase and a crash. Using a description and other information from the first officers on the scene of a homicide that involved a juvenile near 13th Street and Campbell Avenue, they found the suspect vehicle, made the arrest and recovered a weapon.
Others recognized by the Kiwanis were Robert Mauck and Tim Webster, Roanoke County deputy fire marshals who aided a choking victim.
They were having lunch at a Valley View Mall restaurant when a diner in a booth behind them began to choke. Mauck, a paramedic, and Webster, an emergency medical technician, jumped into action to clear her airway. The diner was able to finish her meal, and the restaurant gave Mauck and Webster free meals.
Roanoke County Police Officer D.L. Cook was recognized for converting an outstanding warrant to a drug arrest. While serving a warrant in Southeast Roanoke, Cook saw drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight on a bed. The warrant was converted to drug possession and intent to distribute.
Roanoke and Roanoke County police and fire and rescue departments submit the honorees, who are given a certificate and either a check for $50 or a donation to the recipient’s preferred charity. The awards are sponsored by ServPro of Roanoke County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.