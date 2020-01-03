Virginia Tech’s football team didn’t win the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, but its regular season play did help feed some area families.
As part of “Touchdown for Turkeys,” Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by the Hokies during the 2019 season. The Hokies finished the regular season with 44 touchdowns, clearing the way for 440 birds to be given for Christmas to recipients of Feeding America of Southwest Virginia programs.
Virginia Tech student-athletes, coaches and support staff members from its numerous athletics programs joined the Kroger management in unloading and delivering the turkeys.
Kroger also donated a full holiday meal to the 440 families during a Dec. 20 event. The meal included stuffing, corn, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.
“We celebrated every touchdown this season because that meant more food for people who need it most,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic,said in an email.
“It’s our hope that this donation brings relief, nourishment and some holiday cheer to families facing hunger. And if knowing that the Hokies pitched in brings you joy, then we’re happy to have helped make that happen,” she added.
“We love partnering with Kroger and Virginia Tech on this event because we know it raises awareness of hunger in the community, and also because it’s a fun and unique way to distribute food,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “Hunger is hard on so many families in our community that if we’re brightening someone’s day by having the Hokies helping, then it’s all worth it.”
“It’s always our pleasure to help uphold Virginia Tech’s spirit of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve),” said head football coach Justin Fuente. “We were glad our team could personally participate in the turkey distribution a year ago. While our academic and practice schedule didn’t allow us to be a part of that process this year, I did share with our team that our efforts on the field are helping our neighbors in need across Southwest Virginia. We appreciate our partners at Kroger for making this project possible.”
Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio and is based in Roanoke.
SPCA finds homes for all resident cats, dogs
During nine days in December, 13 cats and 30 dogs at the Roanoke Valley SPCA found new families.
“All of our pets were adopted by 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18,” the final day of the agency’s “Pawlidays” special promotion to find homes for the stray animals while the facility underwent repairs, said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer.
The SPCA, which closed Dec. 18, is scheduled to reopen Feb. 1. Critical foundation work and floor repairs, essential to the continued operation and functionality of the facility, prompted the closure, according to officials.
“Thank you to all who shared posts, networked animals and have made donations,” Hayes said in an email.
“We are delighted by the overwhelming response we have received to our call for help,” she added. “The support of our community has made this long process far less difficult.”
After a facility study and assessment in 2017 in partnership with SFCS Architects, it was determined that the building foundation was shifting, which resulted in significant cracking in the floors and walls.
The SPCA is operating out of an off-site workspace provided by Gentry Locke Attorneys. It is continuing to raise funds to cover the remainder of the cost of the stabilization, repair and improvements of the shelter and necessary equipment, approximately $30,000.
For more information about the Roanoke Valley SPCA, contact Suzanne Cresswell at 339-9520 or scresswell@rvspca.org.
Alzheimer’s Foundation offers scholarships
High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease are invited to raise awareness of the affliction by sharing their experiences and possibly earning a college scholarship from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
The entry deadline for the annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest is Jan. 17.
“No matter how young or old you are, Alzheimer’s can impact your life,” said Charles Fuschillo Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO. “Teens across the country are helping to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, volunteering at care settings and even conducting scientific research. We encourage them to share their stories to help raise Alzheimer’s awareness.”
Corynne Emmerson of Salem was the third-place winner and received a $1,500 scholarship in the foundation’s 2019 contest.
Her essay, one of nearly 3,000 entries from across the country, highlighted her experiences volunteering with people affected by dementia.
The scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors who must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s has affected their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and their community through their experience.
Essays can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org. Click on the “Teen Scholarship Essay Contest” tab in the top menu.
Awards range from $5,000 to $500.
Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships has been awarded.
