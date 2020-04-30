Laura Norris, an ardent supporter of the Salem Museum & Historical Society, has become the 13th recipient of the society’s highest honor.
Norris, recognized for her lifetime of outstanding volunteer service to museum and society, received the James Simpson Award during the society’s annual dinner in December 2019.
The award is given for outstanding and unusually meritorious service to the organization and the cause of local history. It was named after Salem’s founder and inaugurated in 1987.
Twelve other individuals have received the award, recognizing their service: Frank Chapman, Dick Fisher, Dave Foster, John Hildebrand, Burks Logan, Woody Middleton, Warren Moorman, Dave Robbins, Willie Robertson, Ginny Savage, Lon Savage and Peggy Shifflett.
Norris has been a volunteer for the Salem Museum & Historical Society for over 30 years.
She is best known for her hard work and dedication to making the Salem Museum Gift Shop a success. She has taken the gift shop into the community, setting up tables to sell ornaments, books and other items on hot Olde Salem Days, and cold December Saturdays at the Farmers’ Market.
Norris also has served on the board of directors, planned bus trips, organized events and decorated for the holidays. As a docent, she has greeted untold numbers of visitors over the years, especially welcoming children.
A special center has been established to receive donations of cloth masks from community members, local businesses and philanthropic groups.
To ensure the safety of those donating supplies, HandsOn Blue Ridge, a program of the Council of Community Services, has developed a process to safely accept and distribute donations that will help organizations maintain the personal protective equipment needed to continue providing essential services to those in need across the region.
Donations can be made to the Drop-In Center at 356 Campbell Ave. S.W. (next to the Roanoke City Police Department). Signs will direct donors to the mail slot in the middle of the front door. Masks should be packaged one mask per Ziploc bag.
Organizations seeking masks, should submit requests via the link: http://nonprofitroanoke.org/diy-mask-requests. They are encouraged to submit smaller, more frequent requests to allow more organizations to receive masks.
Responses, including details about pick up times and location, will be emailed to the organization contact with instructions on how to wear and cleanse masks.
HandsOn Blue Ridge, a volunteer hub for the Roanoke Valley, partners with organizations that rely on volunteers to deliver essential services during this pandemic.
For more information about other volunteer and donation needs as part of the COVID-19 response, please visit http://www.handsonblueridge.org/need/?s=1&need_init_id=3185.
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has extended an invitation for the public to attend its Wednesday virtual club meetings.
The online meetings are designed to help the community service organization carry out its centennial theme “Be the Light.”
The Kiwanis Club serves the needs of children, the elderly, and the environment by providing funds and sweat equity to over 25 charitable organizations; and sponsoring a CKI Club at Virginia Western Community College, nine Key Clubs at area high schools, two Builders Clubs at area middle schools and the Phoenix Star AKtion Club for adults with special needs.
The Roanoke club is one of the largest Kiwanis clubs in the world.
“Community service is what we do, and what we continue to do during a pandemic,” club officials said in an invitation to the public.
Club meetings address club business and include a noteworthy speaker.
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke meets each Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. For general information, call (540) 265-2441 or visit www.roanokekiwanis.org.
For information on attending the weekly virtual meetings, visit the website.
Roanoke-based Delta Dental of Virginia has donated $500,000 statewide in support of the continued operation of free clinics with safety net dental services in light of COVID-19.
“Safety net clinics are the only source many Virginians have to receive critical dental treatment. Those needs can’t be put on hold, and it’s so important that operations continue during this time. Delta Dental of Virginia is humbled to be in a position to help ensure that communities continue to have access to the care they need,” said Frank Lucia, president and CEO.
Amounts were based on number of dental patients served and ranged from $10,000 to $22,000 in unrestricted grant funds to 27 free clinics across the state.
In normal times, free and charitable clinics provide regular health services to about 65,000 uninsured or underinsured Virginians each year.
These are patients who rely on the clinics as a safety net for a range of medical, pharmacy, vision and behavioral health services in addition to dental. However, free and charitable clinics across the state are experiencing unexpected financial burdens related to COVID-19, putting additional strain on already limited budgets, a news release said.
“This funding is critical for clinics to continue providing vital healthcare for thousands of Virginians,” reports Rufus Phillips, the CEO of the Virginia Association for Free and Charitable Clinics. “We are extremely grateful for this generous support and hope it serves as a model for others to follow.”
Free and charitable clinics in the Southwestern Region benefitting from the Delta Dental donation include: Bradley Free Clinic, Roanoke; Brock Hughes Medical Center, Wytheville; Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County; Christian Free Clinic in Botetourt, Fincastle; Community Access Network, Lynchburg; Crossroads Medical Mission, Bristol; G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic, Roanoke; Free Clinic of Central Virginia, Lynchburg; Free Clinic of Franklin County, Rocky Mount; Free Clinic of Pulaski County, Pulaski; and Free Clinic of the Twin Cities, Galax.
The VAFCC, founded in 1993 and headquartered in the Richmond, is an advocate for the issues and concerns of free and charitable clinics, their volunteer workforce, and the patients served by free and charitable clinics through the commonwealth.
To learn more about the VAFCC, our clinics, and who they serve, visit www.vafreeclinics.org.
