While recognizing January as National Mentoring Month, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is recruiting mentors to provide positive adult guidance to youth in Roanoke and Franklin County.
“Mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to strive and thrive, to attend and engage in school, and to reduce or avoid risky behavior like drug use,” Goodwill officials said in a news release.
One in three young people in the United States will grow up without a mentor, the release continued, adding that young people who are mentored are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college, 81% more likely to report regular participation in sports or extracurricular activities and 78% more likely to regularly volunteer in their communities. They are also more than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.
Goodwill mentoring programs “help area youth overcome disadvantages, avoid delinquency, and achieve success,” the release said.
Mary Ann Gilmer, vice president of mission services for Goodwill, said the mentoring programs help keep at-risk youth “on a path toward a better future. That’s good for our youth and our communities.”
Mentors volunteer to support, guide and be a friend to a young person for at least one year. Adult mentors also will work with parents and guardians.
Mentors must be at least 21, pass a background check, commit to spending four hours a month with the mentee in addition to communicating weekly, and agree to a one-year commitment.
Mentor training will be held Tuesday at the YouthHQ@Goodwill, the youth and teen center at 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., with two-hour sessions starting at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
A “Mentor Match” social will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23.
For more information, email info@goodwillvalleys.com or call 581-0620, option 2.
In other Goodwill news, the Discovery Services program in Rocky Mount celebrated the opening of its renovated space in the Goodwill Rocky Mount Jobs Campus, 1045 N. Main St.
Discovery Services are day-support programs that provide people with disabilities assistance to acquire and improve their skills.
Boones Mill students donate to Christmas project
Students at Boones Mill Elementary School recently donated their “Coffee Trough” earnings to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office project.
At the Coffee Trough, a student-run small business, students sell coffee and snacks to staff members and donate the profits to charitable organizations.
The sheriff’s office’s Operation Christmas Tree project received $100.
