The Fort Lewis Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, joining a national effort, is helping provide protective wear to health care and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chapter responded to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing and donating close to 400 basic masks to Salem-area fire departments, child care facilities, construction crews working on a hospital addition, postal workers, family and friends.
“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to those working hard to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Cynthia “Ricki” McKinney, regent of the Fort Lewis Chapter. “We know these are tough times for everyone and wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of our community.”
The chapter is working on masks for the Salem VA Medical Center and Veterans Care Center. Five members are sewing and some are donating supplies, while other members are working in health care facilities.
Local health care facilities can email McKinney at sportsma03@gmail.com if they would like to receive masks from the chapter.
DAR chapters in all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative. More than 262,000 masks already have been donated.
“I am exceptionally proud of what DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR president general, said in a news release. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
Truist Financial provides grant to food bank
Feeding Southwest Virginia has received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial Corp. to purchase 4,500 pre-packaged food boxes.
Each box contains enough food for a family of four for four days, meaning that nearly 17,500 individuals will be fed through this funding.
The grant is part of the company’s Truist Cares Initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs and provide medical supplies and financial hardship relief during the pandemic.
“This grant is particularly timely,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We were experiencing crisis-shortages of food to help feed the region’s food insecure who are unable to adequately feed their families. No one deserves to be hungry. We are very grateful for this large-scale grant from Truist.”
“We are pleased to support Feeding Southwest Virginia in their mission of eliminating hunger in our community,” David Camden, Virginia-West regional president for Truist, said in a release. “At Truist, we’re committed to helping people in our communities who are struggling to fulfill basic needs during this difficult time.”
An affiliate of Feeding America, Feeding Southwest Virginia channels approximately $33 million worth of food and grocery-related products annually through a network of more than 350 partner feeding programs in its 26-county, nine-city region.
Truist was created by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
