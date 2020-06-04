Susan Jordan, a fourth-grade teacher at Crystal Spring Elementary School in Roanoke, is one of 11 “Heroes of Distance Learning” across the state who were recently recognized during Teacher Appreciation Week by Cox Enterprises.
According to a nomination summary, Jordan “has gone above and beyond to stay connected to her students to ensure they have the tools they need to thrive in distant learning. She’s always available to answer questions, help with challenges and provide resources. She also hosts a daily story time with her kiddos to keep them connected!”
Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, received 223 nominations for the Heroes of Distant Learning honor, and awarded the 11 winners with $1,000 each for a virtual classroom makeover.
“Now more than ever, teachers truly are heroes of distance learning,” Nneka Chiazor, Cox’s vice president of government and public affairs, said in a news release. “We’re proud to recognize these 11 teachers who are going above and beyond to help kids thrive in this new digital learning setting.”
The communications company also noted “there were so many incredibly deserving teachers, we awarded five additional teachers with $200 each.” Sydney Spangler, a teacher at Cave Spring Elementary in Roanoke County, was one of the recipients from across the state.
LOA receives funding from Cox foundation
The Local Office on Aging also has benefited from Cox Enterprises, receiving $25,000 from the James M. Cox Foundation to help feed seniors in the Roanoke Valley during the coronavirus pandemic.
LOA is using the donation for its Meals on Wheels program, which also earlier received a $10,000 contribution from Cox Communications’ Cox Charities to support homebound senior citizens during the pandemic.
The James M. Cox Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications.
In announcing the donation, Chiazor said, “The LOA team is a bright spot in our region. It provides more than 550 meals a day to seniors who need our help now, more than ever.”
For more information on Roanoke Meals on Wheels or how to donate, visit https://www.loaa.org/services/in-home-services/meals-on-wheels.
AEP Foundation gift creates free Wi-FI hotspots
The American Electric Power Foundation has donated $30,000 to create free public Wi-Fi hotspots so that students can easily access educational materials and classroom assignments if they don’t have internet access at home.
“The AEP Foundation has already donated $288,000 in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee to support specific COVID-19 relief efforts,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, said in a news release. “Now we’re looking past the initial donations which were primarily to support food pantries and basic human needs to what else is needed in our communities. Lack of broadband access for students rose to the top.”
The foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including Appalachian Power.
A large part of the utility’s territory is rural and lacks widespread internet access, Beam said, adding that the AEP foundation funding will help people stay connected and “help level the playing field for our students in rural parts of Virginia.”
The United Way of Southwest Virginia will coordinate funding for the program, and the funds will be used to pay local internet service providers for the necessary equipment, install and maintain the hotspots and provide internet service.
Wi-Fi sites will be located at select schools and community centers and other locations. New hotspots will be established in 26 locations in Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Patrick, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties.
Users will be able to stay in their vehicles and access the internet, which will allow them to follow social distancing guidelines. Once finalized, a complete list of locations will be made available at www.appalachianpower.com.
