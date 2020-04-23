The Giving column is receiving information of the numerous efforts being undertaken to aid organizations, programs and businesses that are working to provide relief to those being impacted by the spread of COVID-19.
This column will try to publicize these efforts — whether they are on the giving end or the receiving end — as we learn of them. Following are a couple of efforts.
Funds available to humanities nonprofits from CARES Act
Museums, historic sites and other humanities-based nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 health crisis can apply for assistance to cover emergency operating expenses.
Virginia Humanities, the commonwealth’s humanities council, will award approximately $591,000 to organizations across Virginia as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed by Congress in March.
“Small cultural institutions, museums, and historical societies are at the center of so many communities across Virginia,” Virginia Humanities’ Executive Director Matthew Gibson said in an announcement about the awards. “And right now, many of them are struggling to keep the lights on and pay their staff. We want to get these funds out to as many organizations as possible, as quickly as possible.”
Virginia Humanities is now accepting applications from eligible organizations that are recognized as 501©(3) by the Internal Revenue Service and have that IRS tax-exempt status for at least one year prior to the application deadline.
The organizations must have a primary mission that is humanities-focused and offer publicly accessible humanities programs serving Virginians, maintain a primary business address in Virginia, employ at least one full or part-time staff member or contract employee, and have a current Data Universal Number System (DUNS) number.
The funds will be distributed to all eligible organizations that apply in various amounts based on averaged annual operating budget for three fiscal years and will depend on how many applications are received.
Virginia Humanities received $601,000 through the CARES Act. Less than 2% will be used to administer the grants and distribute the funds.
The grants can be used to cover general operating costs including salaries, rent and utilities, as well as costs associated with providing online public programs.
Guidelines and an application are at VirginiaHumanities.org/grants. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 30.
Kroger launches relief effort
The Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division has started a relief effort to make it easy for customers to support those impacted by COVID-19.
The Mid-Atlantic division, based in Roanoke and employing about 14,000 associates, is asking customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or make donations of $1, $5 and $10 at checkout to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.
In an announcement, the chain noted that prior to the pandemic, more than 41 million Americans were facing hunger — including nearly 13 million children. This number, the release added, “is exponentially increasing every day as the devastating health and economic impacts of COVID-19 spread across the country.”
Kroger stores also will have collection bins at the front for customers who would prefer to give non-perishable items that will be donated to local Feeding America food bank partners.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic also has directed nearly $200,000 to hunger relief efforts. The donations have gone to restocking food bank shelves, replenishing food pantries for seniors, ensuring children have access to meals since schools closed and more.
In March, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation made a $3 million commitment that was split between Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. The funding supported local food banks nationwide and funded initiatives to ensure that children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.
Carter Bank & Trust donates $25K to Feeding Southwest Virginia
Feeding Southwest Virginia has received a $25,000 grant from Carter Bank & Trust to purchase a truckload of food to distribute to food insecure families in Southwest Virginia.
“We are so grateful to Carter Bank & Trust for their commitment to the same communities we serve in Southwest Virginia. The funds come at an integral time as we see the need increase during this pandemic and will allow us to feed more families which is what we do best,” Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said in a news release.
At Feeding Southwest Virginia, approximately $33 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through a network of more than 350 partner feeding programs in a 26-county, nine-city region that provide food or meals to those in need.
“At Carter Bank & Trust, we take great pride in caring for the customers and communities we serve. All of our communities have been severely impacted as a result of the COVID-19 virus, and this donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia is just us doing what we do best — caring. We believe that it will be received in the spirit in which it is given,” said Litz Van Dyke, CEO of Carter Bank & Trust, which is headquartered in Martinsville.
