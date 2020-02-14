Paradise Ministries International, led by Bishop Joseph Mayo Sr., and Greater Prayer Temple, led by Bishop Milton Hardy Sr., will celebrate becoming one congregation Sunday.
Paradise Cathedral International, the merged congregation, will hold launching services at 1301 Melrose Ave. N.W. During the 11 a.m. service, Bishop E.J. Lillard of Chesapeake will preach. The Rev. E.T. Burton, pastor emeritus of the Sweet Union Baptist Church, will deliver the 3 p.m. message.
Merging the churches allows for “ministry expansion,” said the Rev. Carleen Bridges, spokeswoman for the congregation.
Paradise Cathedral has existed since 2004, while Greater Prayer Temple was organized 30 years ago.
In a news release, Bridges noted that the aim of the combined church “is for the salvation of lost souls; reaching out to the oppressed for the benefit of spreading the Gospel; and the uniting oneness of all, especially those in the community of faith.”
Bridges said Mayo’s congregation has been operating in the Dominican Republic and wanted to expand its ministry. Both bishops have been in the ministry 40 years.
“While it is the true intent of the church to assist each one in their individual and personal growth and relationship with Christ, it is also its desire to compel every man and woman, boy and girl to follow the example of Christ as we go forth and lift up His name,” she said.
Social justice talk planned for Christ Episcopal conference
Christ Episcopal Church will present Jameta Barlow from George Washington University as the speaker for its annual Terry Steer Memorial Conference at 3 p.m. Feb. 23.
The conference recognizes the ministry of Steer, a congregant, who kept “our parish involved in ecumenical and interfaith dialogue, as well as in matters of social justice,” according to a news release.
Barlow, a community health psychologist, assistant professor of writing and affiliate faculty member at George Washington, will explore womanism as a tool for social justice. Her discussion will include the social change perspective that is rooted in everyday experiences and problem-solving methods that women of color use to restore the balance between people and the environment and reconciling human life with the spiritual dimension.
The Charlottesville native received her bachelor’s degree in English from Spellman College, a master’s degree in public health from George Washington and a doctorate of philosophy from North Carolina State .
Helen Ferguson, chief programs officer at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, will serve as moderator. Childcare will be available.
Botetourt County Wide League donates to Colonial Elementary
The Botetourt County Wide League recently presented a $200 check to principal Tammy Riggs of Colonial Elementary School for school supplies and field trips and to help students pay for lunch.
League President Curtis Brown said the organization provides a check to a Botetourt County elementary school each year on a rotating basis.
The County Wide League also provides a scholarship annually to a senior at each of Botetourt County’s high schools, Lord Botetourt and James River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.