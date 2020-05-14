Cancellations and delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic have led, among other things, to acts of reciprocation.
The Botetourt Kiwanis Club, for example, has instituted a Restaurant of the Week venture to show appreciation to the mom-and-pop and other eateries and businesses that have helped them out with fundraisers and civic projects.
Each week since the end of April, the Kiwanians have converged on local restaurants that offer curbside service and takeout to do their part in helping local businesses that are losing money due to the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Club President Ed Lynch refers to Restaurant of the Week as a “great big practical thank you.’’
Each week, club members are encouraged to patronize a pre-selected restaurant that has supported club activities in recent years.
“These are people who have stood with us when we’ve needed to sell ads for the magic show, or get sponsors for our golf tournament, etc. It’s now our turn to stand with them until they’re allowed to re-open for regular business,” Lynch said, adding that club members are encouraged to identify themselves as Kiwanians.
According to the club’s Facebook page: “As we continue to ‘shelter in place’ and observe other social distancing protocols, the Botetourt Kiwanians have committed to helping to support our local restaurants by ‘adopting’ a different one each week for take-out/curbside meals. With each purchase, we thank these businesses for the support they have given our club projects and, through those projects, the children and youth of Botetourt County.”
Les Talbot came up with the idea after the club’s Charity Night at Hollywood’s Restaurant and Bakery had to be canceled April 22. The restaurant had promised to give the club a portion of the profits from the event.
Because of that generosity, Talbot suggested that even though the club would not get a donation, the members should order dinner anyway, using Hollywood’s curbside service.
“I thought if they wanted to help us, we could turn the table and help them out,” said Talbot, who was chairing the charity event. “We just wanted to support a local restaurant. We don’t expect anything in return.”
Hollywood’s was the first weekly restaurant, and Veranda Bistro was the second. This week’s feature is The Pie Lady and Fincastle Cafe. Other restaurants that will be featured include Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque Restaurant, Lentini’s, Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, and Nature’s Cool Coffee Company.
Talbot described the arrangement as “a business and civic club group hug.”
The restaurants seem to be excited about the Kiwanis customers and “have been thrilled to know that one service organization is looking out for them,” Lynch said of the response.
Lynch said Botetourt Kiwanians will continue spotlighting local restaurants until they can get back to normal business on a regular schedule.
He also hopes the club’s effort to thank businesses would be copied by other service organizations, and not just under circumstances like a pandemic.
