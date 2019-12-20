Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the earliest churches established in the Roanoke Valley to serve the black community, will celebrate its 152nd anniversary Dec. 28 at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Drive.
Research by Reginald Shareef, an author and college professor, reveals that Bethel AME was established in 1867 as the fourth church in the Roanoke Valley to serve blacks. The Rev. Edward Scott, pastor of Allen Chapel AME Church in Staunton, is the anniversary keynote speaker, and the Rev. Reginald Tuck, pastor of Messiah United Methodist Church in Springfield, will present a reflective perspective, titled “I Get It.”
Scott, a Pennsylvania native, received the call to preach as he was preparing for his doctoral exam and was later licensed to preach and ordained an itinerant elder in 1979 just as he took his first teaching post in Calabar, Nigeria. A former pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Blacksburg, Scott is an associate professor at Mary Baldwin College.
Tuck, who grew up near Bethel AME, was a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church before attending Virginia Commonwealth University. He received divinity and ministry degrees from Princeton Theological Seminary and Virginia Union University, and holds an advanced social work degree from VCU. He served at Blacksburg United Methodist Church for 12 years.
Kroger donates ham for Christmas dinner
A recognition of the Kroger grocery chain will help the Rescue Mission of Roanoke serve more than 400 dinners on Christmas Day.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic, recently recognized by Hormel Foods, has donated 855 pounds of ham, worth an estimated $5,123, to the Rescue Mission.
Hormel recognized Kroger for the grocer’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, an initiative to end hunger in the communities in which the grocer operates.
“Kroger has been a major partner of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke when it comes to fighting hunger in the region,” said Kevin Berry, community outreach/marketing manager. “We’re so grateful to have them on our side, helping those who need it most.” Last year, Kroger donated a box truck for the Rescue Mission to use to pick up food from grocery stores and food partners. Kroger also provides more than 500,000 pounds of food to the Rescue Mission each year.
Since 1948, the nonprofit Rescue Mission has served as a Christian crisis intervention center for Southwest Virginia. It receives no government funding and is supported by donations.
For more information about the Rescue Mission, visit www.rescuemission.net or call 343-7227.
Kroger ‘Grocery Dash’ nets donations for food bank
Kroger also recently sponsored a “Grocery Dash” with proceeds benefiting Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
In recognition of #GivingTuesday, four teams raced through the aisles of the Ridgewood Farms Kroger store, filling their carts with as much nonperishable food as possible in 90 seconds.
A Wells Fargo team of Eric Stelter and Paul Bonelli edged out their competitors, bringing in goods valued at $424.38.
The teams bagged more than $1,600 in groceries.
Kroger covered the cost of the food gathered during the race and donated it to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.
“The Grocery Dash is one of our favorite events of the year. It’s always high energy and exciting because the participants are all so passionate about ending hunger and helping those in need,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “This year’s event was a huge success, and we stocked the food bank’s shelves with nourishing foods that will help feed hungry families in our community.”
The other competitors were:
- Second place: K92 Mornin’ Thang team of Zack Jackson and Antoine Terrell collected groceries worth $419.62
- Third place: WFXR-TV team of Kianna Price and Charmayne Brown collected groceries worth $409.17
- Fourth place: Big Lick Entertainment team of JD Sutphin and Adam Sutphin collected $358.85 in groceries.
“We’re so thankful to Kroger for sponsoring this wonderful event for a fourth year in a row,” said Pamela Irvine, Feeding America Southwest Virginia CEO. “Not only is it a fun way to celebrate Giving Tuesday, but it also brings so much quality, nourishing food into our facility at a time when families need it most.”
The teams also participated in a food drive for Feeding America the week prior to the dash to determine the People’s Choice Favorite Team: the WFXR-TV team of Price and Brown, with 262 pounds of food donated.
