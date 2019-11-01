Although the more than 750 people who registered to walk in the Oct. 26 Roanoke-area Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease didn’t reach the $168,000 goal, organizers are not yet stressed.
“We know of several fundraisers by several teams that will be held into November,” said Mary Sandridge, communications and marketing director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter. Donations from teams and individuals also are still coming, and the chapter is accepting donations directly, she said.
The chapter will continue accepting donations for the walk through the end of the year, Sandridge said. “Even though the walk has taken place doesn’t mean we just stop,” she said.
The Roanoke walk was one of seven that the chapter has planned or held since early October. The last walk is scheduled for Saturday in Harrisonburg; others have been held in Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Danville and Charlottesville, all localities where the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central and Western Virginia Chapter has offices.
Each office has its own goal, but all the money goes toward the chapter’s overall $1.1 million goal to provide support services and care for individuals who have Alzheimer’s disease or are in early stages of dementia, and for research programs.
It’s too early to tell what percentage of the overall chapter goal has been met because contributions are still coming in, Sandridge said. Some of the walks will top their goals while others may not, she said, adding that overall, officials think the chapter goal will be reached.
By Wednesday, the Roanoke-area walk had raised $111,172, which is $56,828 less than its $168,000 goal. The 2018 walk in Roanoke netted $144,700.
The chapter will hold its annual educational conference Nov. 14 at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive N.W.
The daylong conference, “What’s New in Alzheimer’s Research: Putting the Pieces Together,” will include updates on the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research, a presentation on agitation in people with dementia and a report on the Alzheimer’s Association’s advocacy efforts. A panel discussion on legal issues for caregivers also will be held.
The conference is open to family and professional caregivers, people with a dementia diagnosis and anyone who wants to learn more about Alzheimer’s.
Fees are $95 per person, $85 per person for groups of five or more, and $35 for family caregivers.
If a scholarship is needed for family caregivers or someone with a diagnosis, and for other information, call Annette Clark at 632-0973. To register online, visit tinyurl.com/Alz-event.
During its last fiscal year, the chapter provided services to 3,700 people dealing with dementia diseases. More than 2,252 people also have attended various educational programs and more than 600 people with early-stage dementia participated in support groups, memory cafes, art programs and social activities.
‘A Taste of Paris’ to raise money for scholarships
Theta, the Roanoke chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, is sponsoring a “A Taste of Paris” Sunday in Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center to raise money for its scholarship program.
Over the past 10 years, Theta, part of the international service sorority of educators or personnel related to education, has awarded approximately $10,000 in scholarships.
For the 2018-19, school year, Melissa Tran of William Fleming High School received $1,000, while Abigail Wilson of Fleming and Mariah Wilson of Patrick Henry High School each received $300 book grants.
All three students were members of their schools’ Teachers for Tomorrow club.
Theta also completes a service project at each of its monthly meetings. Projects this year have included providing school supplies for the Roanoke Rescue Mission; furnishing drinks, hair bands, snacks and socks for the Girls on the Run track group at Hurt Park Elementary School; and participating in a district-wide effort to collect funds for the STAR Council, a student-led organization at William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools that works to alleviate student homelessness.
The major service project of Theta, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary in December, is to provide scholarships to male and female students who plan careers in teaching.
“A Taste of Paris” event is from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature music by Mark Taylor. The $15 tickets include light refreshments and a beverage and be obtained by emailing adk.carter@gmail.com or leaving a message at 772-2759.
