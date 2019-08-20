A child was struck by a car Tuesday morning in Roanoke at the intersection of Ninth Street and Murray Avenue, police said.
Police responded to the scene about 8 a.m. and found a girl in the street, according to police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Cline said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle had stopped to allow other children to cross the street, Cline said. “The driver proceeded through the intersection when it was clear. It was at that time the child entered the roadway,” Cline said.
No charges have been placed, and the investigation is continuing, she said.
The intersection is near John P. Fishwick Middle School in southeast Roanoke.