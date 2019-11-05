Commonwealth’s Attorney

Robert M. Lilly Jr. (I)+;3,664

Phillip C. Steele (I);2,628

10 of 10 precincts reporting

Sheriff

Morgan Millirons (I)+;3,299

Michael W. Falls (I);3,047

10 of 10 precincts reporting

Commissioner of the Revenue

Lisa J. Corell (I)+

Treasurer

Angela L. Higginbotham (I)+

Board of Supervisors

Central District

Jeffrey L. Morris (I)+

Eastern District

Perry Douglas Martin (I)+

Western District

John C. Lawson Jr. (I)+

School Board

Central District

Mark A. Wilburn (I)+;1,008

Colin Douglas Munsey (I);983

4 of 4 precincts reporting

Eastern District

Stephen M. Steele (I)+

Western District

Marion C. Ballard (I)+

Pearisburg Town Council

Three seats

Jason S. Ballard (I)+;

Jimmie R. Williams (I)+;

Judy R. Harrell (I)+;

Rich Creek Town Council

Three seats

Alice Fay Huffman+;116

Dorsey E. Bradley+;150

Stuart C. Helm+;117

Scarlett S. Shirey;90

2 of 2 precincts reporting

Pembroke Town Council Special Election

One seat

C.B. Andrews Jr.+

+ incumbent

