Commonwealth’s Attorney
Robert M. Lilly Jr. (I)+;3,664
Phillip C. Steele (I);2,628
10 of 10 precincts reporting
Sheriff
Morgan Millirons (I)+;3,299
Michael W. Falls (I);3,047
10 of 10 precincts reporting
Commissioner of the Revenue
Lisa J. Corell (I)+
Treasurer
Angela L. Higginbotham (I)+
Board of Supervisors
Central District
Jeffrey L. Morris (I)+
Eastern District
Perry Douglas Martin (I)+
Western District
John C. Lawson Jr. (I)+
School Board
Central District
Mark A. Wilburn (I)+;1,008
Colin Douglas Munsey (I);983
4 of 4 precincts reporting
Eastern District
Stephen M. Steele (I)+
Western District
Marion C. Ballard (I)+
Pearisburg Town Council
Three seats
Jason S. Ballard (I)+;
Jimmie R. Williams (I)+;
Judy R. Harrell (I)+;
Rich Creek Town Council
Three seats
Alice Fay Huffman+;116
Dorsey E. Bradley+;150
Stuart C. Helm+;117
Scarlett S. Shirey;90
2 of 2 precincts reporting
Pembroke Town Council Special Election
One seat
C.B. Andrews Jr.+
+ incumbent
