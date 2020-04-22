RICHMOND — The General Assembly reconvened Wednesday for its annual session to take up Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed changes to legislation.
Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the House of Delegates and Senate are meeting in different locations a few miles apart to allow legislators to maintain safe social distancing. The two chambers need to take up more than 180 budget amendments and recommended changes to dozens of bills, including raising the minimum wage and allowing casinos to operate in Virginia.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, pushed for the House to adopt a remote voting setup, but the chamber rejected it. Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, expressed various concerns with the proposal, including transparency and technology issues. The legislature hasn’t used remote voting before.
Some legislatures in other states have moved to adopt or are testing out a remote setup to avoid meeting in person and risking spreading the virus.
Even though the General Assembly is sticking with meeting in person for the time being, it's still not government as usual.
The House is meeting under a tent outside the Capitol building. Meanwhile, the Senate is more than two miles away at the Science Museum of Virginia. Legislators are spaced out at tables and wearing masks.
The Senate narrowly approved Northam’s recommendation to delay the increase to the minimum wage from January to May 2021. He made the suggestion out of consideration to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus crisis.
“This is just untimely,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said.
Democrats said the pandemic has further highlighted income inequality in the country, and workers making $7.25 need to have a wage increase. In Virginia 3.6% of hourly workers earn the minimum wage or less, a percentage that exceeds the nationwide figure of 2.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“It’s not just businesses who need to recover, it’s the people,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, warned that if the amendments got rejected, Northam would veto the legislation.
The Senate voted 20-20, with Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, joining Republicans. She said she wanted the wage increase to happen in January, according to how the General Assembly passed the legislation. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie to vote in favor of the amendment to delay the wage increase.
The House of Delegates still needs to approve the amendments.
