RICHMOND — A General Assembly committee unanimously backed a bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, to give residents more chances to address their local elected officials.
Suetterlein’s Senate Bill 977 would require local governing bodies to provide the public with the opportunity for public comment during at least half of the regular meetings held each fiscal year. The Senate Local Government Committee sent the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.
Most city councils or boards of supervisors provide opportunities for public comment, but a few don't. Suetterlein mentioned that all but one of the seven localities in his Senate district allow for public comment. Salem does not have a public comment period during its city council meetings.
"Being able to present your views at city hall is a foundation of American democracy," Suetterlein said. "Most every Virginia locality already has public comment opportunities, and hopefully this bill will help the handful that don't yet."
Legislature to reconsider jury service bill
The clerk in Rockingham County sent out 2,200 questionnaires last year to people to have them considered for jury duty.
Of those sent out, 25% were not returned. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said this creates headaches for clerks. When people don’t fill out the forms, they’re not entered into the pool of potential jurors. The forms help the courts determine whether someone meets the basic qualifications to serve on a jury.
Obenshain proposed SB 699 to permit a court to fine people $200 if they don’t respond to these questionnaires. They’d have an opportunity to come to court and explain themselves before the fine is issued.
The bill prompted discussion among senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee about whether questionnaires were even necessary to begin with.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said people have a habit of just throwing out the mail. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said people don’t like voluntarily filling out forms for the government.
The Senate committee acknowledged this was an issue, but it voted 15-0 to reconsider the bill next year so there was more time to come up with other ideas.
House panel kills civic education bill
A subcommittee of the House Education Committee killed a bill from Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, to increase students’ “respect for the political history” of Virginia and the United States.
McNamara said HB 223 would improve civic education for public school students by expanding their civic knowledge and addressing the influence of the media as people increasingly gravitate toward media that reinforces their viewpoints.
“People are gathering their information from the media, which can be very polarizing,” McNamara told the committee.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school civics teacher, said curriculums already include lessons on political history and media and society.
The panel voted 4-3 to kill the bill.
