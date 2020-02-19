RICHMOND — The House of Delegates has renewed an effort to prohibit people from coming into contact with elephants in Virginia, which would primarily affect one in Rockbridge County.
A bill from state Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, would prohibit the public from touching “dangerous captive animals,” described as a list of animals including lions, tigers and primates. His original bill included elephants.
“Some of my colleagues had a soft heart for elephants,” Spruill said.
Specifically, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, expressed his fondness for Asha, a 9,600-pound African elephant at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County. She’s the only known elephant that lives in Virginia that people can get close to and ride.
So the Senate excluded elephants from the bill, passed it on the floor and sent it to the House for consideration.
On Wednesday, in a House subcommittee that takes up issues related to animals, Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, asked to have elephants put back into the bill.
“An elephant is different,” said Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin, who objected to putting elephants back in the bill. “They’re dangerous, but they’re slow and blunderous.”
Representatives from animal welfare groups spoke about the risk of allowing the public to come into close contact with large animals that can cause serious physical harm. People also came to speak on behalf or in support of the Natural Bridge Zoo, arguing that Asha is well taken care of.
The subcommittee backed the bill — with elephants inserted back into it — on a 6-2 vote, with Poindexter and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, voting against it.
The bill will go the full House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee next.
House passes gun control bills
The House and Senate have both passed legislation to reinstate the cap on handgun purchases to one a month, but the debate may not be over yet.
The Senate passed a bill about this last month, but it included an exception for people with concealed handgun permits. The House passed a bill that doesn’t include that exception.
The House took up the Senate’s version, took out the exemption and passed it on the floor Wednesday.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hasn’t taken up the House’s bill yet, so it may still include that exception so that concealed handgun permit holders aren’t limited to one handgun purchase a month.
If that happens, both chambers will have to agree to the same language before the legislation is sent to the governor’s desk.
The gun control bill is one of a few in which the House and Senate disagree on specific aspects.
The House also passed a bill to require in-person training to obtain a concealed handgun permit. Currently, people can take online courses, which aren’t standardized.
The House changed the Senate’s bill to delete from the code the National Rifle Association’s name as an organization that provides training, although legislators maintain that doesn’t keep people from taking the NRA’s training to get a permit. It’s a largely symbolic move on the part of Democrats.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hasn’t yet taken up the House bill sent over to its chamber.
