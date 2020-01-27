RICHMOND — The House of Delegates passed a bill that would allow for the continued operation of needle exchanges in Virginia.
When Virginia enacted a law in 2017 that authorized harm reduction programs, it came with a sunset clause, meaning the law would expire in June 2020. These programs fight the spread of infectious diseases brought on by the opioid crisis. They offer various services, including testing for diseases, swapping dirty needles for clean ones and information about addiction services.
“This is a key program to fight and address the opioid epidemic,” said Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who sponsored the bill.
The House passed the House Bill 378 95-3. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, who has focused a lot of his legislative work on the opioid crisis, is sponsoring the same bill in the Senate. A Senate committee has yet to take up the bill.
In 2016, Virginia’s health commissioner declared opioid addiction to be a public health emergency. Diana Jordan, director of the state health department’s division of diseases and prevention, said as long as that emergency declaration remains in place, the health department can continue to approve more harm reduction programs.
Roanoke is set to open its harm reduction program, which will include a needle exchange, soon. It’ll be the fourth program in Virginia. The other three are in Wise and Smyth counties as well as Richmond.
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, has another bill, HB 791, which would loosen the parameters for organizations to run needle exchanges.
Not only would his bill repeal the sunset, it would allow any locality to operate a program. Currently, only 55 localities that have high infectious disease rates are eligible to open needle exchanges.
The bill also strips some of the current requirements organizations must meet to get approval from the health department to operate a needle exchange, notably formal support from the local law enforcement agency. That support has been a difficult barrier for some organizations.
There has been no movement on the bill. Rasoul has signed onto it.
Senate passes reckless driving bill
The Senate passed a bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, which would raise from 80 to 85 mph the threshold for reckless driving in areas of Virginia where a 70 mph limit is posted. SB 63 passed on a bipartisan vote of 25-14.
Under Virginia’s driving laws, reckless driving is 20 mph over the speed limit. What Suetterlein is trying to address is more of an issue on the interstates, where speed limits may be set at 70 mph. So going 11 mph over is considered a reckless driving offense.
“I’ve not met anyone that actually thinks that driving 11 miles over the speed limit ought to be punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine,” Suetterlein said on the Senate floor.
This is the fifth year Suetterlein has sponsored this bill. It’s passed the Senate in the past, but has died in a House committee.
A companion bill carried by a Democrat is moving through the House.
Homework without internet
A House Education panel focused on pre-K through grade 12 advanced a bill, HB 1177, on a vote of 5-1 from Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin County, which would allow school boards to establish policies prohibiting teachers from assigning students a homework assignment that requires an internet connection if students lack access to a quality internet connection.
“I’m just here to try to help the children,” Poindexter told the House panel.
