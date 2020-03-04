RICHMOND — There’s a bill on Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk that would prohibit employers from letting go of or retaliating against employees because they discussed or disclosed information about their wages.
Under House Bill 622 from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, any employer that retaliates against employees for discussing wages or filing a complaint to the Department of Labor and Industry for violating this law would be subject to a civil penalty up to $100 for each violation.
Hurst said the goal of his bill is to close the gender and minority pay gap in workplaces. He said pay transparency is important because keeping that information secret reinforces discrimination. Without knowing what other workers make, it’s harder to know if someone is experiencing pay discrimination.
“Pay secrecy policies in place by employers or intimated to employees serve to perpetuate these disparities,” Hurst said when presenting his bill to legislators.
By example, Hurst spoke of how when he started working at Roanoke’s WDBJ-TV (Channel 7), he learned that he was being paid about the same or more than a female colleague in the same position but with a decade more experience. Hurst worked at the TV station from 2011 to 2017.
The House of Delegates voted 54-44 on party lines to pass the bill, and the Senate voted 20-20, with Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, joining Republicans. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie to pass the bill.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said on the Senate floor that businesses all over Virginia have policies that say employees can’t discuss their wages.
“It’s common, decent practice not to discuss your wage,” Newman said. “We shouldn’t have the big arm of government reaching into our local businesses and saying, ‘You can’t do that, and if you do, you can’t take any retaliatory action.’”
Campaign contribution disclosure
Starting next year, legislators may have to promptly disclose their large campaign contributions shortly before the start of the legislative session.
On its way to the governor is SB 217 from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, to require lawmakers and those holding statewide office to report contributions over $1,000 received during a period beginning Jan. 1 and ending the day before the first day of the regular session of the General Assembly. These donations would have to be reported by Jan. 15.
Currently, contributions received in January of nonelection years don’t have to be disclosed until July 15, which is after the regular legislative session concludes and new laws take effect.
Suetterlein has said it’s important for transparency and accountability purposes to know about people trying to influence policy through donations.
Bill passes with massive exception
After much debate about whether an elephant is a “dangerous animal,” the legislature passed a bill to prohibit the public from coming in contact with captive animals — except elephants.
The bill, SB 1030, from Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, prohibits animal keepers from allowing the public to have direct contact with animals such as lions, tigers, jaguars and primates. It spares Asha, the 36-year-old, 9,600-pound elephant at Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County. Asha is the only known elephant who lives in Virginia year-round that people can touch and ride.
Over weeks of discussion, legislators included and deleted elephants from the bill. Natural Bridge Zoo owner Karl Mogensen came to Richmond on multiple occasions to meet with legislators and testify to Asha’s gentle demeanor and plea that elephants be excluded from the bill.
The bill is on its way to the governor.
‘Do not sell’ firearms list
The legislature passed a bill to create a voluntary “do not sell” list for people who don’t want firearms sold to them.
Under SB 436 from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, someone over the age of 18 can apply to the state police to be added to the list. The person would have to fill out a form and provide photo identification along with the application. People can remove themselves from the list 21 days after state police receive a request to do so.
The bill is intended for people with mental illnesses who want to add barriers to obtaining a gun to shoot themselves. It’s a new concept, so there’s no research on its effectiveness in curbing suicides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.