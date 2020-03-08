RICHMOND — State lawmakers are returning to the Capitol Sunday morning because they had to extend the General Assembly session to get their work done on major issues like collective bargaining, casino gaming and marijuana decriminalization as well as the budget.
There's been simmering tension between the House of Delegates and Senate — both of which Democrats control — all session as both chambers had conflicting views of how to proceed on certain policies and run the legislature. They finally clashed Saturday night.
On what was supposed to be the final day of the 60-day legislative session, lawmakers rushed to get through dozens of bills on issues like increasing the minimum wage, allowing localities to remove Confederate monuments and transportation funding.
Throughout the day, legislators took note of the fact that House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, had not transmitted the constitutional amendment on redistricting back to the Senate as the final step to complete the General Assembly process. Amendment supporters worried by not transmitting it, House leadership would try to bring it back up for reconsideration and have it die.
The Senate overwhelmingly supported the amendment, which would establish a bipartisan commission to draw political maps after the 2020 census. Voters will have to provide the final approval for the amendment in the November elections.
However, the amendment fractured House Democrats, with nearly all members of the Legislative Black Caucus objecting to the amendment on the grounds it doesn't do enough to protect minorities. After weeks of delay, the House narrowly approved it on Thursday. That's when the chamber is supposed to return it to the Senate.
When it became clear Filler-Corn wasn't releasing it, senators started coming up with bargaining chips to force Filler-Corn's hand.
"Oh, we can play that game," said Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who supported the amendment. "We’ve got a lot of their stuff over here.”
Thus began eight hours of Democrats rushing back and forth across the halls of the Capitol to make demands and threaten to kill legislation. It first started with the proposal to increase the minimum wage. As the House took up its version, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, halted debate on the Senate version. Both chambers need to agree to legislation for it to go to the governor.
"I'm getting tired of dealing with her," Saslaw told Senate Democrats on the floor, referring to Filler-Corn.
Senators rattled off bills they would shoot down if Filler-Corn didn't transmit the constitutional amendment: minimum wage, collective bargaining and even the major transportation funding package Filler-Corn carried on behalf of Gov. Ralph Northam. Meanwhile, the House didn't take action on bills to allow casinos in Virginia to hold over the Senate.
"You think I'm bluffing?" Saslaw told House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria. "Try me."
Lawmakers had until midnight to complete action on their bills, or else they would all die once the legislative session was over.
Senate Democrats cheered on a small group of their colleagues that hurried across the hall. Republicans, powerless to do anything but would have welcomed the defeat of a bunch of bills they didn't like, sat back in their chairs. Some lawmakers walked out into the hallway to watch and take pictures of the House and Senate Democratic leaders arguing.
Eventually, Filler-Corn sent over the constitutional amendment. The House and Senate passed legislation to increase the minimum wage.
The Senate securing the constitutional amendment was key to getting the necessary votes from Republicans to extend the legislative session. Republicans favor the constitutional amendment.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said there were concerns about potential "mischief" if the amendment stayed in the House, like trying to bring it up for another vote to put more attention on the nine "brave" House Democrats who voted for it.
Legislators have until 6 p.m. Sunday to pass bills to get them to Northam.
The budget-writing committees also announced they have finished their work on the biennium budget. It will become available online around noon Sunday. Legislators will return to Richmond on Thursday to vote on the budget.
Obviously, there are still some good democrats left in this nation..you know, the ones that believe in common sense, honesty, and on-time budgets. Actually, the remaining few should start their own party, or the `Democrats of old`. We could certainly use some of the aforementioned attributes. This should seriously be considered, seeing as the `progressive party` is in shambles and nearing collapse, as seen in the desperation witnessed on a daily basis.
