RICHMOND — Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly reconvened Wednesday to give its final approval to numerous bills, including raising the minimum wage and a plan to establish a funding stream for school construction.
The House of Delegates and Senate returned to Richmond to consider amendments that Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, made to bills passed during this year’s regular session.
It wasn’t government as usual. To allow for safe social distancing, the Senate met at the Science Museum of Virginia and the House gathered under a tent outside the Capitol. The legislators wore masks, and Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, who recently underwent surgery, sat in a plastic box for additional protection. Delegates did their business while people protesting coronavirus restrictions drove by honking their car horns.
“It’s very unusual,” Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said. “I’m not sure there’s ever been anything like this, but I’m glad we pulled it off safely.”
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, pushed for the House to adopt a remote voting setup. Some legislatures in other states have moved to adopt or are testing out a remote setup to avoid meeting in person and risking spreading the virus.
Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, expressed various concerns with the proposal, including transparency and technology issues. The legislature hasn’t used remote voting before. The House of Delegates rejected the proposal.
A few hours into the session, Filler-Corn fainted behind the dais. Her spokesman said she wasn’t injured. After a break, she presided over the House for the rest of the day.
The legislature approved numerous recommendations from Northam, sending the bills back to him for his signature. It voted in favor of a major transportation infrastructure funding package that will increase the gas tax and authorize nearly $1 billion in bonds to support improvements to Interstate 81. It also backed tweaks to legislation to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana.
Some of the more challenging decisions the General Assembly had to make had to do with bills affecting businesses.
Both chambers approved Northam’s recommendation to delay raising the minimum wage from January to May 2021. He made the suggestion out of consideration to small businesses struggling during the coronavirus crisis.
“This is just untimely,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said.
Republicans pushed to get the chambers to reject the recommendation in the hope that Northam would veto the legislation. Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said increasing the minimum wage during economic uncertainty was insulting to small businesses.
“It was a bad idea then, it is a worse idea now,” Head said.
Democrats said the pandemic has further highlighted income inequality in the country, and workers making $7.25 an hour need to have a wage increase so they put that money back into the economy. In Virginia 3.6% of hourly workers earn the minimum wage or less, a percentage that exceeds the nationwide figure of 2.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“It’s not just businesses who need to recover, it’s the people,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said.
The Senate voted 20-20, with Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, joining Republicans. She said she wanted the wage increase to happen in January, according to how the General Assembly passed the legislation. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie to vote in favor of the amendment to delay the wage increase.
Both chambers backed Northam’s suggestions to delay allowing local governments to authorize collective bargaining with their employees and local and state agencies to require bidders on public workers developments to enter into project labor agreements.
Unregulated gaming machines scattered across the commonwealth that were slated to get banned this year are expected to get a reprieve. Northam recommended allowing the machines, which look like slot machines but have been able to elude the prohibition on gambling, to continue operating for another year. Virginia would collect $1,200 a month per machine from the companies that own them and put most of that revenue into a COVID-19 relief fund.
Howell said she has “little respect” for the companies that have put these “sleazy” machines in Virginia, but she acknowledged that Virginia is in need of revenue being lost to the coronavirus pandemic. Others were similarly hesitant to support the measure.
“These machines are bad if they’re in quick marts and gas stations but they’re good if they’re in casinos where you have ladies in short skirts bringing you mixed beverages all night long,” said Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who voted against the proposal. “They’re good if they’re in casinos, but they’re bad if they’re in quick marts where there are no taxes, but if we tax them, then all the sudden they’re good if we’re in a state of emergency if we can use the money.”
Both chambers approved Northam’s amendments to legislation opening Virginia up to casinos. One of his recommendations was to earmark tax revenue the state collected from casino gaming for school construction. It could be at least five years until casinos get up and running in Virginia, but those who have been advocating for funding to fix or replace deteriorating schools praised the decision.
Five economically distressed cities — including Bristol and Danville — will be allowed to host casinos once they get approval from residents by a referendum.
“This provides some hope for the future,” said Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan, who also serves as president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia.
