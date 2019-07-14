Crews are at the midway point of a major road project that is revamping a gateway into downtown Salem.
That work, part of a series of downtown upgrades in the pipeline, is bringing sidewalks, bike lanes and turn lanes to the busy East Main Street corridor between Thompson Memorial Drive and Brand Avenue.
The project will also add a traffic signal to the crossing of East Main Street and the Lynchburg Turnpike. Together, the work is set to make the thoroughfare safer and more attractive for users of all stripes.
It’s also expected to help ease congestion for the 12,500 or so cars that use the road each day.
The corridor overhaul, supported by a mix of state and federal grants, started construction a year ago and is on track to meet its summer 2020 end date.
“We’re exactly halfway there,” said Jason Bond, of the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the work.
The vision for these East Main Street upgrades predates the completion of Salem’s downtown master plan in 2016.
But the improvements directly dovetail with the plan’s overarching goal of making downtown a more inviting and accessible district.
The latest milestone for those efforts came last week when the Salem City Council formally accepted a $500,000 state grant to support another stretch of streetscape renovations.
The first phase of streetscape work is set to happen on College Avenue near Roanoke College.
That section, which will run from Clay Street to Burwell Street, calls for brick sidewalks, decorative street lamps, new landscaping and sidewalk bump-outs for possible benches and outdoor dining space.
The work will mirror the vision that the public helped sketch out during the master planning process. The College Avenue project is set to start accepting contractor bids soon.
A timeline for breaking ground will be set once the bids are reviewed.
The most recent grant, which the city will match with another $500,000 in local funds, will allow the refurbishments to be extended to East Main Street between Broad Street and Union Street.
Wider sidewalks, renovated crosswalks, new lighting and landscaping are all among the expected improvements.
Final engineering work must still be done. The project is currently slated to start construction in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
To date, Salem has lined up around $7.5 million to invest directly into its streetscape and transportation infrastructure.
The vast majority of that money comes from state and federal coffers. It will be spent on a series of projects in phases over the coming years.
The current construction on East Main Street, a $15.9 million project, will not only update that corridor but also strengthen the connection between downtown and notable destinations such as the Salem Museum and Longwood Park, said Salem City Planner Ben Tripp.
The area will be more walkable — a priority as the city continues to work to build connection points between its popular greenways — and the design aims to help traffic move more smoothly.
“It should all flow much better than it does now,” Tripp said. “We’re excited for the improvements it will make especially during rush-hour situations.”
To date, much of the work has focused on moving earth for drainage upgrades and utility relocations.
Once complete, the project will install sidewalks and bike lanes — amenities not currently there — along the entire length of the work zone.
There also will be a dedicated right-hand turn lane from East Main onto Thompson Memorial; a dedicated right-hand turn lane from Lynchburg Turnpike onto East Main; and a two-way left-hand turn lane along the center of East Main Street between Brand Avenue and Lynchburg Turnpike.
New lighting and curbing is on deck, as well, along with a new traffic signal to help cars flow through the intersection of East Main and Lynchburg Turnpike.
Traffic patterns will continue to shift as the work progresses. Drivers should be alert to the signs and directions posted.