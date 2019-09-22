A kitchen fire caused $30,000 in damage and displaced the occupants of two apartments in the Cave Spring area Sunday.
The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department was called at 2:30 p.m. to the Villages at Garst Creek and found smoke coming from a second-story apartment. A fire on the stove top had extended to the kitchen cabinets, according to a news release from the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by cooking. Crews brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Two adults were in the apartment at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries. The fire caused smoke and water damage to the apartment with the fire. The apartment below suffered mainly water damage, according to the news release.
The adults living in the apartment where the fire started are staying with family in the area. The Red Cross will be assisting the other family.
