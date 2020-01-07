A fire that destroyed a residential garage Monday in Roanoke County was accidentally sparked by a running car engine, according to the fire marshal’s office.

The fire, reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Pinevale Road, caused an estimated $200,000 in damages, officials said.

The detached garage was ruled a total loss. Four antique vehicles in and near it were also destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said, and the residents weren’t displaced from their home.

