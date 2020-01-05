The successful premiere of the IllumiNights holiday attraction at Explore Park in Roanoke County has its creators basking in the glow.
A collaboration between Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Center in the Square, IllumiNights lined a newly created half-mile woodland walking trail with 500,000 animated Christmas lights from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Day.
The organizers projected 25,000 people would take the Blue Ridge Parkway to visit the event. In fact, about 43,000 came, 70% more than expected.
“We were quite happy with the turnout,” said Scott Ramsburg, business and information manager for Roanoke County parks.
“The place was packed every single night, even when it was raining,” said Andy Bishop, co-owner of Vinton-based Twin Creeks Brewing Co., which during IllumiNights held a soft opening for its new brewery filling all three floors of Explore Park’s Brugh Tavern.
A smattering of grousing on social media about high ticket costs — $13 for adults, $6 for children if paid for online, $4 more per ticket at the gate — didn’t prevent sold-out tours.
Over the five days when Valley Metro ran shuttles to the park from the Carilion Clinic Riverside Parking Garage, organizers quickly found out two shuttles weren’t enough, and added a third, Ramsburg said.
Center in the Square raised funds from sponsors to make the event possible, while Roanoke County parks set IllumiNights up and staffed it. Proceeds from IllumiNights benefit both organizations.
The parks department, which handled ticket sales, doesn’t yet have a figure for how much money the event made in its first year.
“It’s going to take a few months to process our expenses related to staff and related to other items that haven’t been paid off yet,” Ramsburg said. “Any given night we had between 20 and 40 part-time or full-time staff members that were manning the event.”
IllumiNights radically expanded on the parks department’s Holiday Village in 2018, which had about 70,000 lights on a more limited schedule.
Launching IllumiNights cost about $600,000, said Center President and General Manager Jim Sears, with that price including the purchase of the lights.
“This is an expensive event to put on. Our projection was that it would pay itself off in two or three years. If we have another year like this year, then we should be able to pay it off in two years.”
However, there will be ongoing costs, he said, including storage.
“You continue to have expenses, particularly if you update it every year with additional features.”
Ramsburg said the partners may look into ways to offer more discounts on more nights.
“We gave shuttle discounts; I think that was a huge success. We’ll probably do more shuttle nights next year. We might do weekday sorts of discounts. All those things, we’ll be discussing in our recap meetings over the next few months.”
Sears said one lesson they’ve taken away is that they’ll need to adjust lighting conditions to make it easier for visitors to take good selfies in front of the more popular light displays along the walk.
“Each year’s going to be a little bit different,” Ramsburg said. “We’ll continue to add to the show, whether that’ll be additional displays, or interactive elements, or light or sound components that weren’t part of the show this year.”
The Twin Creeks brewery at Brugh Tavern benefited so much from the traffic that the establishment intends to stay open on weekends through the winter instead of closing until its spring grand opening, Bishop said.
“We had our building decorated to complement all of the Christmas festivities,” he said. “A lot of people came in just to see the decorations, which we weren’t expecting, and a good number of those people stayed for dinner or drinks.”
Signs point to IllumiNights sticking around for a long time.
“We hope it will be a tradition for families for many years to come,” Ramsburg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.