Four firefighters injured in a Bedford County blaze over the weekend were all home Monday and expected to make full recoveries, officials said.
One career firefighter and three volunteers were hurt Saturday evening as crews responded to a heavily burning house fire in the 2500 block of Joppa Mill Road, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue.
Two firefighters who were taken to local hospitals were treated and released that day. A third was slated to be released Sunday.
The fourth firefighter was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, a level one trauma center, but was released and back home by Monday.
The firefighters will return to duty once fully recovered, said an update released by Bedford County Chief Jack Jones. The volunteer responders are covered by a robust health plan that provides medical coverage, he said.
Lynchburg’s fire marshal has been asked to assist with a review of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the injuries in order to provide an objective outside view.
That office’s initial assessment indicated that the house fire was accidentally sparked by an overloaded circuit, but a final opinion is still pending.
Bedford County thanked its partner agencies, as well as the community, for their support and well wishes.
The county will be working to identify lessons that can be learned as the review of events continues, said Monday’s update.
“We were fortunate that this incident did not result in the worst case,” it read. "It is understood that our profession is inherently dangerous, but we can work together to learn from these incidents and help ensure we all go home."
