The clock chimed 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, and the Rev. Andrew Whaley climbed into the pulpit.
He wore robes and a festive purple stole and welcomed everyone to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church – Roanoke’s “church of the open door.”
“Oddly, our doors are not open physically today,” Whaley said.
Save the video crew, not a soul sat in the church three Sundays ago. With the coronavirus spreading, services at the Grandin Road church were canceled, but Whaley pressed on with a sermon in the best way he and church staff could muster — by livestreamed video.
“We’re gathering on the Lord’s day at the hour when we gather for worship in person to stay in the rhythm, to stay in the routine of life together with one another,” he told his congregation that day, and urged them to participate at home as if they were in church.
“Yes, I am asking you to sing and talk out loud in your living room,” Whaley said, and encouraged them to post selfies and videos of themselves to social media with the hashtag #rcpchomeworship.
“My thinking was, when everything feels unsettled and unreliable, how can we craft a worship service that continues to tell that story of Jesus … and still resonates with our congregation?” Whaley said last week. “The church is the body of Christ. So right now, we’re disembodied.”
Houses of worship across essentially every faith are coping with that same sort of question, in many cases just as their highest holy days approach.
For Christians, today is Palm Sunday, starting Holy Week leading up to Easter. For Jews, Passover begins Wednesday. For Muslims, the monthlong Ramadan starts April 23.
“Normally, our faith communities would celebrate those important times together,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday. “But these are not normal times.”
He called on Virginia’s faithful to continue to call on their faith, but to find alternative ways to worship. They already were.
From churches to synagogues to Quaker meeting houses to mosques, faith leaders are leaning on unorthodox modes to engage their followers at a time when they need their faith the most.
They’re using livestreams, recorded sermons on Facebook, personal outreach, drive-in services in parking lots and videoconference bible study.
Some have simply closed.
“Those are the tools we have right now,” said Rabbi Kathy Cohen of Temple Emanuel in Roanoke, “so we have to do the best we can.”
‘It is an adjustment’
In the Rev. Serenus Churn Jr.’s 28 years of pastoring, he hasn’t guided his congregation quite through a time like now. There haven’t been this many Sundays in a row where he couldn’t look out over his pulpit at High Street Baptist Church and see his congregants nodding along.
But while this is a different experience, he takes comfort in knowing that “it’s new to me, but nothing is new to our Lord and God.” Churn’s congregation has kept the faith through mail, email, Facebook and phone calls.
“We have made a point to make sure that our congregation understands that distance does not mean disconnection from one another or, most importantly, from the love of God,” he said.
Cohen has been video-streaming a Friday night Shabbat service from Temple Emanuel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke, though she and other synagogue leaders are considering shifting the production to Cohen’s home. Hit counts on the videos have been higher than regular in-person attendance. “We’ve had nothing but positive responses,” she said.
“It’s very odd to, like, give a sermon to a practically empty room. You don’t realize until you do this, how much you rely on the feedback of people while you’re speaking,” Cohen said. “It’s hard because you don’t feel like you can really reach people. It’s not the same on the phone or through a screen.”
“It is an adjustment,” said Pastor Anthony Holmes of Loudon Avenue Christian Church in Roanoke, adding he’s not ministered through a crisis anything like the pandemic. He mentioned 9/11, which actually drove people to their places of worship.
Holmes has been “taking it week by week” when it comes to plans for Sunday sermons. So far, he’s posted short videos to the church’s Facebook page each Sunday.
Unlike some churches that have gotten choirs involved or done more elaborate sermons, he’s been a one-man show.
“If it involves having people gather anywhere, I really just want to stray away from that,” he said. “I don’t want to put anybody at risk. I’m gonna play it as safe as possible.”
The Roanoke Quaker Meeting is using technology to continue meetings, but in a different way. Quaker gatherings don’t depend on a minister to give a sermon. Rather, they gather in a room and sit silently until someone feels moved to speak. Sometimes, no one speaks.
The Roanoke meeting typically draws about 25 or 30 people, said Gary Sandman. So members, or friends as they are called within the faith, have been using the Zoom videoconferencing platform to meet.
Sandman has joined two meetings so far. In one, no one spoke at all, with everyone logged in and sitting in silence.
Some have opted to conduct worship at home by themselves. Sandman, a Quaker for 50 years, wouldn’t find that fulfilling.
“Friends are a small group and we’re really tight,” he said. “You can’t do Quaker worship really, by yourself. It’s a community thing.”
For now, the Zoom gatherings will have to do.
“It’s a poor substitute,” Sandman said, “but it’s a substitute.”
Drive-in church
When Bishop Quigg Lawrence decided to halt in-person services at Church of the Holy Spirit in Roanoke County, some people told him he was being a coward and overreacting to fears about the coronavirus.
“Give me a couple of months and see if we’re overreacting,” he said.
Like other churches, he’s moved to online services, plus recording some daily devotionals. He’s been pleased that views on sermons have averaged about 4,000 — many multiples of regular Sunday attendance.
But he’s tired of the distance from parishioners, and he believes others are, too.
“I think people really miss being with their friends and their church family,” Lawrence said.
So for Easter Sunday, Holy Spirit is joining the trend of drive-in services. Attendees will pull into the Holy Spirit parking lot and remain safe in their cars. Lawrence and his “praise team” will conduct the service from a flatbed truck or maybe a scissor lift, and it will be broadcast by WFIR, which the church hired. So people can listen over their radios with their windows safely up.
After Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order last week, Lawrence checked with Northam’s office to make sure drive-in church is not a violation.
“Congregants sitting in the parking lot in cars with adequate social distancing is allowed,” a Northam staff member told him in an email. “Any gathering on stage needs must be limited to 10 people or less.”
Lawrence said the point is not for church members to see or hear him in person.
“They’re really coming to be with each other,” he said.
Blacksburg Christian Church was an early adopter of the drive-in concept, hosting a parking lot service on March 22.
The Rev. Gary McCoy preached from a lift 15 feet in the air. Church ushers became “parkers” to direct traffic in and out of parking spots on the church lawn. Instead of shaking hands, McCoy and Youth Pastor John “J.B.” Beane circulated through the parking lot, greeting people who remained safe within their vehicles.
The youth group donned plastic gloves to prepare Ziploc baggies of grapes and wafers for Communion. Geared up in masks and gloves, they go car to car distributing baggies and proffering the collection basket.
The first service went without a hitch, except for a brief interruption by a car alarm. More than 55 vehicles showed up, bearing 105 worshippers and a dog, McCoy said. On March 29, services drew 151 people, two dogs, three cyclists and 70 vehicles. McCoy can’t guarantee that some folks weren’t in pajamas.
“It isn’t like being in the sanctuary, but it’s the next best thing,” McCoy said.
At Beaverdam Baptist Church in the Vinton section of Bedford County, the Rev. Jake Roudebush gave the drive-in idea a shot a week ago.
“Our folks, they’ve wanted to kind of power on through this. They’ve wanted to meet,” Roudebush said. “We had a parking lot full.”
They even collected offerings in a bucket as people drove out of the lot.
In a rural setting like Beaverdam, he said, where people are more far flung most of the time, community gatherings like church take on more importance.
“We had a great day in spite of the situation,” Roudebush said. “I believe this is the time for the church.”
Easter, Passover and Ramadan
Pulling off a run-of-the-mill weekly service over the internet or in a parking lot is one thing.
The biggest religious holidays of the year are another.
Traditions like Palm Sunday processions and Passover Seder meals don’t work so well.
At Beaverdam Baptist, Roudebush said they’ll have to abandon the children’s triumphal entry procession on Palm Sunday, and the breakfast after Sunrise Service on Easter, too.
“When we’re given the all clear … I feel like we need to do a resurrection celebration and we can do all of those things that would ordinarily be part of our Easter season,” he said.
St. Andrew’s Catholic Church planned to have volunteers in masks and gloves giving out palms at the church on Palm Sunday, with Mass that day and on Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter livestreamed.
Whaley will continue with livestreamed sermons from the Raleigh Court Presbyterian sanctuary, but for Easter weekend, they’ll add some production values by cutting to video of choir performances from past years.
He’s also developing a Maundy Thursday worship service congregants can do themselves around their own dining room tables, he said.
Holmes, at Loudon Avenue Christian, will continue his online sermons on Palm Sunday and Easter, and do a virtual communion. At High Street, Churn is also planning a special set of messages for Holy Week.
The Masjid An-Nur mosque in Roanoke closed March 17 for all congregational prayers and the important Friday Jumuah prayer.
“We ask that everyone remain away from the masjid until notified of our reopening,” the mosque wrote on its Facebook page. “We thank you for your cooperation and May Allaah Bless you and keep you safe.”
In the past, the mosque has hosted prayer and a celebration of Eid Al-Fitr and bringing an end to Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.
Temple Emanuel typically hosts a traditional Seder meal on the first night of Passover, Cohen said.
Next week she’ll attempt to host a Seder by Zoom.
“I don’t know that everybody at home will be able to have the ritual foods and that sort of thing,” she said, but she thinks everyone will be happy to be a part of it just the same.
Jews are finding a lighter side to these tough times, she said.
Passover celebrates God’s freeing of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, including the series of plagues visited on the Egyptians.
“We can’t commemorate the plagues on Egypt,” reads an internet meme Cohen quoted, “because of a plague on us.”
Business as usual?
Something else it’s hard to do when worship is virtual: pass the plate.
That tradition is still a major source of revenue for Christian churches, and without people in pews, the giving isn’t happening as much.
Lawrence said giving at Church of the Holy Spirit is down about half over the last three weeks. That’s not just money to pay church staff, he said, but the church pushes about $700,000 back out to other ministries and local charities.
Whaley is asking members who usually put cash or a check in the offering basket to give online or mail in a check instead. Others are doing the same.
When Loudon Avenue Christian Church has canceled services in the past, such as during a snow day, Holmes said his congregants made up for it the following Sunday.
“We’re just praying that that continues,” he said. “I’m sure every church is expecting to see some kind of a decrease somewhere.”
Whaley noted that with some programming shut down due to the virus, they also need less operating cash.
While cashflow may be ebbing, some faith leaders are seeing a silver lining to the way they’ve been compelled to operate.
“One thing I’ve learned is that, especially in a large church, it’s very easy to have so many programs and meetings, that you can get away from one-on-one pastor to parishioner relationship,” Lawrence said. Keeping going during the pandemic has forced him and his staff to focus on what’s essential.
“I think that in some ways we are reaching more people than we normally do,” Cohen said. At Temple Emanuel, they’ve made a point to call each family on their rolls each week.
“It really makes you feel like you have a connection to that person,” she said.
Whaley is already pondering what worship will look like when the pandemic passes and in-person gatherings resume.
“Are some things just gone, or do we adapt?” he wondered. For Christians, practices like taking bread and wine for Communion and sharing peace with a handshake during church may not feel comfortable for a long time.
“When, if ever, are we able to add those things back into our worship life?” he asked.
It may be months more before doors are reopened at houses of worship.
When they are, Whaley said, “I’m doubtful if it’s business as usual.”
Staff writer Claire Mitzel and freelance writer Su Clauson-Wicker contributed to this report.
