A tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County and backed up traffic for miles Tuesday morning, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said the call came into authorities at approximately 7:45 a.m.

The northbound truck carrying french fries caught fire near mile marker 130 when the driver pulled off to the side of the road.

A dispatcher with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved .

