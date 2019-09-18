Drivers who previously enjoyed free parking on nights and weekends at some downtown Roanoke parking garages are now having to pay to park in them.
Over the last three weeks, the city-owned Gainsboro, Campbell Avenue and Church Avenue garages were all equipped with technology that allows the city to require payment 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Market Garage already has been charging 24 hours a day for a few years.
Previously, parking in those three garages was free overnight starting at 9 p.m. and around the clock on weekends.
It's now $1 per half hour, with a 24-hour maximum of $8.
Other city garages, including the Center in the Square and Elmwood facilities, are unaffected, but will be converted to the new system sometime in the future, city officials said.
Automated gates allow the city to charge for parking all of the time now, whereas paid parking in the past required a live attendant, Assistant City Manager Brian Townsend said.
While the gates could still be set to allow free parking during selected hours, Townsend explained to the Roanoke City Council on Monday, the revenue from parking is necessary for the maintenance and operations of the city’s parking system, which is entirely self-funded.
Moreover, Townsend said, charging all parkers is the equitable thing to do with regard for those who pay for long-term parking in those garages, primarily downtown residents. It’s not fair for permit holders to pay to park while others can park in the same garage for free, he said.
In addition, the gated entrance also increases security in the garages, Townsend said this week. With unfettered access, people looking for a place to engage in improper or illegal activities found the garages attractive. He expects 24-hour paid access to reduce that use of the garages.
Councilman Bill Bestpitch asked Townsend about the changes because he’d heard from a constituent concerned about how elimination of more free parking might impact attendance at downtown events and businesses.
Townsend said the three affected garages see less activity on weekends and at night than those closer to the City Market.
Bestpitch said Wednesday the impact of the changes on businesses should be monitored.
“It's a real conundrum," he said. "On the one hand, everybody loves free parking. And you certainly want to continue to encourage people to come down and support these events and so forth. And at the same time, you have to recognize the only way we can continue to operate and improve the parking operations is to charge for parking.”
