From the outside, a strip mall at Melrose Avenue and Peters Creek Road in Roanoke appears nearly abandoned on a quiet Saturday afternoon.
But inside the Black Diamond School of Beauty, it’s filled with life: Volunteers cut hair, apply makeup and ladle out a spread with chicken, meatloaf, green beans and mashed potatoes to scores of people — many of whom don’t have a permanent place to live.
Ian Frierson, a freelance hairstylist, whisks about in sequined shoes and a checkered shawl, making sure a team of professional friends and their clients are served.
“I just felt like Christmastime would be a great time to give back,” Frierson, 35, said of the event that seeks to help the homeless and less fortunate. “They want to get their hair done; they want to get their nails done. They can’t afford it. So I thought, ‘This is something they need.’ ”
Saturday’s gathering was the second iteration of the Firehandz Blessing Project, which Frierson and others first put on in September for 80 people. He got the idea from a stylist in Los Angeles, who gave free haircuts to the homeless outside on Skid Row. Frierson thought he could bring that mindset, along with expanded services, to his hometown.
Frierson comes from a family of barbers; his grandfather ran Ebony Salon in the Gainsboro neighborhood years ago.
“I’ve always been around hair. I’ve always loved hair,” he said.
Besides a haircut, the project offers bags with hygiene products, raffles, music and dancing.
Mayra Gonzalez described the atmosphere as more like a family gathering or birthday party.
“They fed us. We’re dancing. They’re wonderful hosts,” said Gonzalez, 31, as she waited to get her hair and nails done.
Gonzalez moved to the area recently from California, and has been staying in motels before moving into the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Even with a job at a Salem McDonald’s, it was hard to make ends meet. She said the Firehandz Blessing Project gives her fellow boarders at the Rescue Mission a fresh look — and outlook.
“They go into the chair and at first they seem intimidated,” she said. “They come out of the chair, they know they look worthy, even just of a compliment.”
Earlier in the day, still waiting on a haircut, she had won a Michael Kors bag filled with goodies in a raffle.
“If they don’t get to me, I’m happy,” Gonzalez said.
As many as 130 people were served, Frierson said Saturday afternoon, with several more hours to go.
A couple weeks ago, Allen Pannell saw an event flyer at Melrose Towers, where he lives.
The 50-year-old disabled Army veteran put the flyer on his fridge and decided this morning he would come out for a free haircut.
“It’s a blessing for the people in the community to have something like this,” said Pannell, who noted he saw many familiar faces of former schoolmates.
Habibah Yasin, the owner of Black Diamond, said she was eager to offer her salon as a space when her friend Frierson called up with the idea.
“That was always my prayer, when I got into the entrepreneur side of the business, that I would always give back,” Yasin, 39, said. “My prayer is always to be a blessing for somebody else.”
Frierson wants to take the show on the literal road, taking a team to different cities.
More immediately, he hopes to partner with Roanoke City Public Schools to offer haircuts to kids early next year. Noting the prevalence of homeless youth — the district says 731 students experienced homelessness at some point last academic year — Frierson said he felt called to do such work.
“I had situations in my life where I was down, I didn’t have places to stay, so I feel like, why not give back,” he said. “You never know. You’re up one day, you’re down the next.”
