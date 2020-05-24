Owners of Franklin County properties who want to use them for short-term rentals such as Airbnb will soon need to register those properties with the county and pay an annual $200 fee.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors authorized the registry Tuesday in a 6-0 vote, with Boone Supervisor Ronnie Thompson not present.
“The county will be putting out some information soon on how citizens can register,” Director of Planning Steve Sandy said. Properties with short term rentals must be registered by July 1.
Staff intend to create web pages so that registration can be done online. “We want to make it easy as possible,” Sandy said.
A key piece in the county’s efforts to tighten regulations on short term rentals, the registry will allow county officials to conduct an annual safety inspection.
With Tuesday’s vote, supervisors also enhanced safety requirements for short term rentals, Sandy said, such as “making sure that there’s a fire extinguisher on each floor of the building, making sure that there’s working smoke detectors in all the sleeping areas of the house” and making sure fire evacuation plans are posted “similar to what you would see in a motel.”
Owners will also be required to post the approved occupancy number for the house. “It’s based on two adults per bedroom,” Sandy said. Children ages 3 and older count as adults for purposes of this tally.
“I’m just pleased that the board has worked to strengthen the ordinances,” said Gills Creek Supervisor Lorie Smith, whose district borders Smith Mountain Lake, where the majority of the county’s short term rental properties are located.
Failure to register could incur a $500 fine, and violations of the new regulations could result in civil and criminal penalties. “The board is continuing to work on the penalties for violation of the ordinances,” Smith said.
Last month, supervisors authorized a one-year contract with Host Compliance, a company that specializes in registration and monitoring of short term rentals, which will handle enforcement on behalf of the county. The cost of the $27,000 contract is expected to be covered by revenue from the annual registrations fees.
“When these things go into effect, the registry and the annual fee will be applicable to all short term rentals. The safety measures, all of the new stuff, will apply to those who request special-use permits from July 1 on,” Smith said. “Everybody else is kind of grandfathered in that had a short term rental.”
Further proposals for tightening short term rental regulations were postponed to the June meeting, including: establishing a minimum lot size for short term rental properties; establishing required minimum distances between neighboring houses; and requiring special-use permits for all short term rentals. At present, county zoning law does not require special-use permits for short term rentals in neighborhoods designated as planned commercial developments and residential planned developments .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.