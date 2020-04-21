Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow presented the board of supervisors Tuesday with the staff’s best guess as to what will be lost in the 2020-21 budget as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new projections include no cost of living raises for county employees, no new funding for schools or capital improvement projects, and no new hires, and $1 million in decreased spending beyond that.
The modified budget is based on an anticipated $2.9 million reduction in discretionary revenue. “This is a guesstimate at best,” Whitlow said, noting that the state and federal revenue pictures remain cloudy. “We really will not know more until June and July.”
Even that scaled-back projection is based on the county’s real estate tax rate — 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value — remaining the same. The county’s 2020 real estate reassessment resulted in an average property value increase of about 5%. Supervisors have not yet addressed the question of whether to reduce the tax rate to prevent what would effectively be a tax increase for many residents.
“If there’s a sense either that we talk about equalization, or if there are further significant revenue declines,” Whitlow said, “that’s going to necessitate a serious core services discussion with this board,” including “service eliminations from county operations.”
Whitlow noted that the Virginia secretary of finance has projected a state revenue loss of $1 billion in each of the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. “We will likely be dealing with this for the next couple of fiscal years,” Whitlow said.
The board met at the Franklin County Government Center in Rocky Mount with six of seven members present and one, Ronnie Thompson of the Boone District, joining the meeting by phone. The meeting was streamed live on YouTube.
The business shutdowns had some supervisors wondering if even the current estimates Whitlow presented were too optimistic. “In your projections, are you considering any type of deficit from businesses and residents not being able to pay their taxes?” asked Gills Creek Supervisor Lorie Smith.
Whitlow answered that the current projection envisions $1 million less in property tax revenues.
Smith said she wished there was “some kind of help and assistance that we as a county could offer, whether it’s in deadlines being extended or something like that.”
Rocky Mount Supervisor Mike Carter said he believed the sales tax revenue losses will be more dire than predicted. “We’ve got small businesses here that have been closed for three weeks, three and a half weeks, they’re not generating any money.” He suggested county staff should study the possibility of tapping into money set aside for future capital improvement projects.
“We can look at those things,” Whitlow said, cautioning that local governments are strongly discouraged by credit rating agencies and lenders from using one-time funds for ongoing expenses.
“This board is tasked with protecting the citizens of Franklin County,” Carter said. “Rainy days are here. People are going to need help now more than ever.”
The board made plans to hold budget workshops in the first week of May, hoping that by then the reconvened General Assembly session that opens Wednesday will have provided a clearer idea of the numbers they’ll have to work with.
Also Tuesday, the supervisors took more steps toward establishing new rules for short term rentals in homes such as those booked through Airbnb. The board authorized a one-year contract with Host Compliance, a company that specializes in registration and monitoring of short term rentals. The cost of the $27,000 contract is expected to be covered by revenue from annual registrations fees.
The board also approved holding a public hearing in May to get feedback on proposed new laws that would regulate short term rentals more tightly and establish fines for violations.
