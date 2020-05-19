The Franklin County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a 2020-21 school budget reduced by the COVID-19 crisis.
The full county 2020-21 budget has not yet been finalized. The board will hold a public hearing for feedback on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Franklin County Government Center in Rocky Mount.
The proposed $146 million county budget contains no cost of living raises for employees, no new hires and other cuts that went “really down into the weeds,” County Administrator Chris Whitlow told the board. “We hope that what we have cut out will be sufficient.”
“It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of room for any real change,” said board Chairman Leland Mitchell.
The $89 million school budget, scaled down from the original $94 million proposal, contains no raises for teachers and staff. Schools Superintendent Mark Church said that the revised budget, essentially level funded from the previous year, will still allow the schools to follow through with a handful of capital projects, including purchasing a new school bus.
The May 26 public hearing will also seek input about the county’s real estate tax rate. The county’s proposed budget is based on the assumption that the county’s real estate tax rate of 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value will stay the same.
The county’s 2020 real estate reassessment resulted in an average property value increase of about 5%, so if the board leaves the rate the same, it could be an effective tax increase for many residents.
