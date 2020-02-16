The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with two men who were spotted near a missing man’s wrecked car on Super Bowl Sunday.
The sheriff’s department said in a news release Sunday that a weekend search in the Muddy Fork area failed to find 56-year-old Keith Bentford Perdue, who was reported missing by his family on Friday.
Perdue was last seen at a Walmart in Rocky Mount on Feb. 2, but his vehicle was found wrecked that evening along the 1000 block of Muddy Fork Road. He home is in the 3000 block.
The sheriff’s department said a passerby who left a Super Bowl party during the third quarter came upon a car with two white men sitting in the road with its lights on. They told the passerby that Perdue had wrecked his car and that he was fine. They reportedly said they had taken him home, but that Perdue had left his house keys in his vehicle, so they came back to get them.
The passerby said he did not see Perdue or the men enter Perdue’s vehicle, but did see the men's vehicle pull into Perdue's driveway. No description of the men or of their vehicle was given.
The sheriff’s office is asking the men who assisted Perdue to contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.
