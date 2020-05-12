The Franklin County School Board approved a scaled-down budget Monday night that anticipates about $2 million less in revenue projections as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget no longer includes salary increases for employees, which Superintendent Mark Church cited as the top priority when the proposed 2020-21 budget first passed in March.
“Essentially it is level funding,” said David Terry, the school system’s director of business and finance, during the regular school board meeting, which was conducted remotely via Zoom software and live-streamed. “All of the new initiatives from local and state revenues were basically dropped from next year’s budget.”
Originally proposed at $94 million, the 2020-21 schools budget had since been adjusted to $91 million in consultation with county officials and state authorities. The budget approved Monday shrank further to $89 million, about $400,000 more than the $88.6 million budget for 2019-20.
In some ways, school officials counted their blessings. For example,school officials expect health insurance costs to stay the same in the new fiscal year, so no additional monies were needed for that. They do not expect to have to cut personnel or programs.
“Hopefully, the state has left the door open, that they could come back and if revenue conditions improve, they could re-allot some of those moneys back to school divisions,” Terry said. “We could be making other changes as those funds may become available, but we wanted to present to you this evening a pretty conservative view of what will need to be done in order for us to weather the storm and maintain continuity of operations for next year.”
Monday, the school board also heard plans for how Franklin County’s current school year will wrap up — with a drive-through high school graduation, similar to what’s being done in Montgomery County. “Our seniors really want this,” said Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield.
“I had really held out hope that there would be a graduation held in Cy Dillon Stadium,” Crutchfield said. “As time passed, I realized that would not happen.” After consulting with senior class officers and high school principals in other parts of the state, he came away with a feeling that virtual graduations lacked a necessary personal touch that a drive-through graduation could provide.
“We’re going to divide our graduating class, which will be close to 500 again, into groups of 10, where we will invite a graduate and a carload of their parents, grandparents, whoever might be able to physically get in a car with them, and drive to the high school,” Crutchfield said.
“We’re going to start this graduation ceremony on Monday, June 8, and the students will drive through, and one carload at a time we’ll allow them to come into the auditorium,” where they’ll walk across the stage and receive a diploma. “Then they’ll leave and get back in their vehicle and exit campus,” Crutchfield said.
“I’m anticipating that this is going to take about five days,” with the ceremony taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. each day, he said. “I think this graduation will take about 25 hours.”
All the typical graduation ceremony elements, such as diploma walks and speeches, will be edited into a single DVD.
There are still some social distancing specifics to work out. “Are you limiting the size of the vehicle?” Snow Creek representative G. B. Washburn asked with a laugh, while member-at-large Penny Blue suggested restricting the number of people who could arrive with each graduate. Crutchfield said he’s talking to other principals about how they’re handling it.
In a discussion of how school will reopen again in the fall, Assistant Superintendent Suzanne Rogers brought up the challenges Franklin County has faced with online classes. “Because we did not have a districtwide learning management system, parents are having to use multiple platforms for multiple classrooms, so if they have a child in high school, a child in middle school, a child in elementary, they don’t access on thing, they have to go in many directions.”
After looking into several providers, the school system is now partnering with Virtual Virginia, the state’s online learning system, and providing spring and summer training for staff, “so that we have one platform for our families to access.” Rogers said. Virtual Virginia uses the platforms school officials were most interested in, “and fortunately it’s coming in at zero cost, so that’s a win-win for us.”
