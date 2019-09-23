Franklin County and Montgomery County have banned open-air burning until further notice.
Montgomery County’s ban on open-air burning — to include campfires and brush fires — was put in place Monday.
Franklin County’s ban is effective from 9 a.m. Tuesday until “the area receives a significant amount of rainfall that decreases fire risk,” the county’s department of public safety said.
Current dry conditions could cause outdoor fires to spread rapidly.
The region has recently experienced a series of hot and dry days. A slight chance for rain might come next week due to the effects of Tropical Storm Karen, which is heading west from the Caribbean.
Other localities in the area had not publicized ban announcements on Monday.
A violation of a burn ban is a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
