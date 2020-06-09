The Franklin County School Board voted Monday night amend its dress code to ban clothing with displays of the Confederate flag, reversing course after voting against a ban less than six months ago.
The sudden change appeared to be spurred by recent protests undertaken by Franklin County students and alumni in the wake of George Floyd's death. During these protests against racism and police brutality, board member Jon Atchue said it became apparent that students were offended by the Confederate symbol and found it disruptive, giving board members the legal backing they believed they needed to ban it.
The consideration was a last-minute addition to the agenda on Atchue's request. The board voted 6-0 to ban it, with two members, P.D. Hambrick and Donna Cosmato, abstaining. Hambrick expressed concern about "making lists" of items to ban, questioning if one day a group, perhaps Native Americans, would want to ban the American flag. He was rebuffed by the board's sole black school board member, Penny Blue, who remarked that she never heard of anyone wanting to ban the American flag.
Blue first raised the issue of banning the Confederate flag in October 2019, saying it stood for white supremacy and that hate needed to be barred from the county's schools. In January, she proposed an amendment to ban the flag from the dress code, which failed in a 4 to 4 vote. The board then voted 7 to 1 to adopt the dress code without language that banned the flag; Blue was the sole vote against.
At the time, school board members balked at the proposed ban out of concerns over free speech. Superintendent Mark Church cited a 2000 court case in Kentucky as the legal precedent that most applies to Franklin County. In that case, because the school could not show a history of disruptive incidents resulting from displays of the Confederate flag, the school’s attempt to institute a ban failed.
