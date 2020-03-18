ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Administrator Chris Whitlow described the proposed $150 million 2020-21 spending plan as a “maintenance budget” as he presented it to the board of supervisors Tuesday.
County departments requested 25 new full-time employees. The proposed budget adds six. The school system has requested a $5.2 million increase in county funds. The county budget as written offers about $1 million instead.
Even given this frugality, adopting the budget as proposed likely would mean an effective tax increase for many county residents. The county’s 2020 real estate reassessment resulted in an average property value increase of about 5%. Franklin County holds a new assessment every four years, so the increase is equivalent to about 1.25% per year.
Whitlow told the board the proposed budget presumes the county’s real estate tax rate will stay at 61 cents per $100 of assessed property value — which is one of the lowest tax rates among Roanoke Valley localities.
As deliberations continue, the supervisors may consider whether to lower or raise the rate. The county budget has to be finalized before July 1.
Whitlow highlighted many ways the county is making good use of its resources and managing its money, mentioning that Franklin County is tied for the highest bond rating in Roanoke region. “We are the highest rated bond locality in the entire Tobacco District Commission,” he said. “It has allowed confidence in investors.”
He cautioned, though, that the county’s habit since 2003 of setting aside $3.4 million a year for capital projects — $2.2 million for county projects and $1.2 million for schools — has not kept up with inflation. “We need to begin phasing in additional funding to the county and school capital budgets going forward. We need to discipline ourselves each year to put aside additional money toward our capital transfer.”
Other areas of the budget he flagged include accomodating for radical increases in the cost of fire-EMS equipment and getting the county’s Children’s Service Act related expenses under control. Over the past five years, Franklin County has seen a 50% increase in CSA related expenses — such as things like foster care and private day school placements for special education children. “We know that’s unsustainable growth. It absorbs any surpluses or new discretionary revenue that we have,” Whitlow said.
County officials will make the proposed budget available for download at franklincountyva.gov.
Tuesday, the supervisors also explored a potential new revenue source, which if adopted as outlined by Director of Community Development and Planning Steven Sandy, would require property owners leasing their homes for short term rentals through services such as Airbnb to pay a $200 registration fee to the county. Noncompliance would risk a $500 fine.
Short term rentals are a source of controversy, especially around Smith Mountain Lake. While such arrangements bring tourists and their money to the region, they also raise concerns about potentially unsafe occupancy conditions and noise disturbances.
The $200 fees would cover the costs of inspection by the fire marshal and also fund the retention of a outside consulting firm, Host Compliance, which could handle the registration, monitor compliance and even compile complaints from neighbors to present to county officials. Further elements of the system proposed by the planning department staff include raising the limit on civil penalties for zoning violation and finding a way to standardize short term rental regulations in the county’s zoned and unzoned districts.
Supervisors requested that draft ordinances for further scrutiny in April. Sandy expressed interest in having the measures in place by July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.