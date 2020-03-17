The Franklin County Board of Supervisors began its first meeting in the age of COVID-19 by filling a long unfilled administrative position, hiring the man who has been holding the fort down for a year.
The supervisors unanimously endorsed Chris Whitlow as county administrator.
“Mr. Whitlow has over 27 years of local government experience in Virginia,” said board Chairman Leland Mitchell.
A Henry resident, Whitlow has been interim county administrator since his predecessor Brent Robertson stepped down in December 2018. Whitlow had been a deputy county administrator for Franklin County since 2004. Before then, the graduate of Virginia Tech and James Madison University held jobs as an economic development administrator for Roanoke and as a planner for Martinsville and Rocky Mount.
Gills Creek representative Lorie Smith told Whitlow, “We’re honored to have someone of your caliber as our country administrator. You will make us proud throughout the commonwealth.”
“Franklin County is a tremendous place. We all know that,” Whitlow said, “We have a tremendous team here in Franklin County. Our best days are just ahead.”
Robertson, meanwhile, began working for the city of Roanoke in October as accounting systems manager in the city's finance department. Earlier this month the city announced Robertson will become assistant city manager for community development once Brian Townsend retires at the end of June.
