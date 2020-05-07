One person was killed and another injured in an early morning fire Thursday, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.
The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. in a mobile home on Lovell Lane in the Snow Creek community.
A person trapped inside was quickly found by rescue crews but was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name was not released Thursday pending notification of family.
A second person was injured in the blaze and airlifted to a North Carolina hospital for treatment, authorities said.
Three other residents escaped the fire unharmed or with minor injuries.
Initial findings indicate that the fire was accidentally kindled by an unattended open flame burning in a bedroom, said Fire Marshal Jay Mason.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is aiding in the investigation. Other agencies that were part of the fire response included the Snow Creek Fire Department, Fork Mountain Fire Department, Glade Hill Fire Department, Cool Branch Rescue, and the Collinsville Fire Department of Henry County.
