A Franklin County man has been reported missing by family after being unreachable the past two weeks, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Keith Perdue, 56, was last seen at the Walmart in Rocky Mount on Feb. 2, which was confirmed with the store’s surveillance video.
A passerby reported a car accident the same day at 9:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Muddy Fork Road where a vehicle registered to Perdue was found unoccupied, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“Perdue has a history of health conditions that are a cause of concern for his disappearance. There is currently no evidence indicating foul play; however, it is very unusual for Mr. Perdue to be gone this long without contacting his family,” the release stated.
The sheriff’s office and the county public safety department began a search for Perdue in the Muddy Fork area on Saturday .
Anyone with information on the location of Perdue is urged to contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.
