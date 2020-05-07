Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ROANOKE COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES MAY KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING, SUCH AS WATER HOSES AND SPRINKLERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE AGAIN SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&