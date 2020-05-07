One person died and another was injured in an early morning fire in Franklin County, according to local authorities.
Billy Ferguson, the county's director of public safety, said a fire in a residential structure on Lovell Lane, in the Snow Creek community, was reported at 1:09 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters were advised that people were trapped inside the home, he said.
One person died, Ferguson said, and another was rescued and airlifted to Wake Forest University for treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
